BTS’ J-Hope gives emotional group update after Daesang win: Golden Disc Awards 2023 winner list

The 2023 Golden Disc Awards was held this year in Thailand, once again proving to be one of the biggest hubs for Korean music and the Thai fans were more than delighted to see their favourite stars take to Bangkok for a night full of fun. 2PM ’s Nichkhun, alongside ‘Parasite’ actress Park So Dam , ‘Island’ actress Lee Da Hee and soloist Sung Si Kyung were the main MCs for the award show.

BTS member J-Hope attended the 2023 Golden Disc Awards on January 7 in Bangkok as the representative member of the South Korean ‘living legends’ as Thai K-pop star Nichkhun called them. Though he arrived a bit later than the rest after getting stuck in traffic, the ‘Arson’ star left no crumbs while attending the ceremony, becoming one of the main events of the night.

The 37th edition of the Golden Disc Awards saw attendance from some of the most popular and loved K-pop idols who worked on special performances for the night. At the same time, a loud fervour response was seen for the teams who managed to take home some shiny new trophies thanks to a successful year of releasing music.

2023 Golden Disc Awards Full Winner List

Rookie Artist of the Year: IVE, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans

Best Digital Song (Bonsang): BIGBANG for ‘Still Life’, (G)I-DLE for ‘Tomboy’, IVE for ‘LOVE DIVE’, Jay Park for ‘GANADARA’, MeloMance’s Kim Min Seok for ‘DrunKen Confession’, Lim Young Woong for ‘Our Blues, Our Life’, NewJeans for ‘Attention’, and PSY for ‘That That’.

Best Solo Artist: BE’O, Younha



Best R&B/Hip Hop: BIG Naughty

Best Album (Bonsang): BLACKPINK, BTS, ENHYPEN, NCT, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids



Best Group: TREASURE

Best Performance: SEVENTEEN

Best Producer: Seo Hyun Joo of Starship Entertainment

TikTok Golden Disc Popularity Award: BTS

Most Popular Artist: (G)I-DLE, Stray Kids



Thai K-Pop Artist: SEVENTEEN

Thai Fans Support with BAOJI: BTS’ J-Hope

Artist of the Year: PSY

Digital Song of the Year (Daesang): IVE for ‘LOVE DIVE’

Album of the Year (Daesang): BTS

Fabulous performances at the 2023 Golden Disc Awards

NewJeans added their refreshing fun to the night by performing their viral track ‘Attention’. Solo star BIG Naughty brought in rave reviews for his ‘Frank Ocean’, ’Vancouver’, and ‘Beyond Love’ performances while Younha mesmerised those in the crowd with her voice, singing ‘Oort Cloud’ and her latest popular track, ‘Event Horizon’. LE SSERAFIM also presented a mash-up of the famed songs, ‘The Great Mermaid’, ‘FEARLESS’, ‘Impurities’, and ‘No Celestial’.

Boy group TREASURE knows how to make the audience groove for them as their ‘BOY’, ‘JIKJIN’ and ‘DARARI’ performances were exactly what they seemed to be waiting for. ‘Street Man Fighter’ fame We Dem Boyz crew danced to ‘Jiggle Jiggle’, ‘ZOOM’, ‘TOMBOY’, ‘Rush Hour’, and ‘New Thing’. Melomance’s Kim Min Seok sought out love from fans by lending his voice to ‘Love, Maybe’, ‘Drunken Confession’, and ‘Gift’.

ENHYPEN left no stone unturned as they showcased some of their most fabulous releases through, ‘ParadoXXX Invasion’, ‘Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)’, and ‘SHOUT OUT’. BE’O performed ‘MBTI’, ‘Counting Stars’, and ‘Limousine’ for the audience at the Rajamangala National Stadium. More solo performances came in from MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul who performed ‘On My Way’ and ‘COMMA’, Lim Young Woong who performed ‘Our Blues’ and ‘London Boy’ and Jay Park who did a whole medley named ‘CEO’s medley’ which included his many hits.

(G)I-DLE gave way to ‘VILLAIN DIES’ and ‘TOMBOY’ which garnered a big response from the fans and so did Stray Kids whose ‘SUPER BOARD’, ‘FREEZE’, and ‘CASE 143’ received loud cheers.

Speaking of cheers, SEVENTEEN came in with their own by setting the stage ablaze with ‘HOT’, ‘CHEERS’, ‘_WORLD’, and ‘DON QUIXOTE’ which left the audience in awe. Last but not least, it was the super senior performer PSY who had all the K-pop idols and the fans on their feet dancing along to ‘That That’ and ‘Gangnam Style’ thanks to his infectious presence.

J-Hope’s speech

As J-Hope won the solo award with the support of his fans and also went onto the stage to accept the group awards for BTS’ popularity, the Bonsang for their album ‘PROOF’ and the Grand Prize, he made sure to thank his fans and his members who have made it all possible. The ‘MORE’ singer made it all the more meaningful for the fans who were waiting for a group update and J-Hope delivered in classic style.

J-Hope spoke about being present as the representative of the group and shared his words of gratitude to member and leader RM who usually does it. While it was the group’s 6th consecutive year taking home the Daesang, J-Hope ensured that he expressed his thanks to everyone involved in making it possible in his speeches. He added that all the BTS members except Jin who is serving in the military met up on the previous day for some drinks and how it made him happy. He ended with his wish to see the whole group on the stage soon again.