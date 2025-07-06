F1 Worldwide Box Office: Brad Pitt starrer sports drama smashes USD 234 million by 2nd Friday

Brad Pitt's latest sports drama is performing like a hurricane at the box office. The Joseph Kosinski directorial went on to register a solid hold despite new weekend releases. It is currently on the verge of surpassing the USD 250 million mark at the worldwide box office.

F1 smashes USD 237 million in 8 days globally, records 2nd-best 2nd Friday for Brad Pitt

Opened with superlative talks, F1 grossed over USD 237.40 million by the end of its second Friday at the worldwide box office. The movie added around USD 19.1 million on Day 8, with USD 12.1 million coming from foreign markets. It witnessed Brad Pitt's second-best 2nd Friday in the US, with earnings of USD 7 million, trailing only behind Brad's World War Z, which earned USD 9 million.

In addition, it also ranked in the second spot among the biggest 2nd Friday in the US for non-Fast and Furious and Cars franchise racing films.

The total domestic cume of F1 remained strong at USD 90.40 million, while international territories contributed a total of USD 147 million by the end of its second Friday. According to the trends, the movie has already surpassed the Rs 100 million mark in the US on its second Saturday, becoming the 10th 2025 movie to do so. However, actual numbers for Saturday growth are yet to arrive.

The movie is expected to make around USD 25 million to USD 30 million in its 3-day second weekend in domestic markets. This is an incredible figure, especially when the big release Jurassic World: Rebirth is also playing in cinemas.

Co-starring Kerry Condon, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, and others, F1 is gearing up to become Brad Pitt's highest-grossing movie since the pandemic, surpassing the lifetime earnings of Bullet Train.

