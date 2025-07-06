EXCLUSIVE: YRF to launch Saiyaara trailer on July 8; Mohit Suri says, “No love story can work without music”

Over the last one month, YRF has launched multiple songs from the Mohit Suri directed Saiyaara, which marks the launch pad of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The title track has gained momentum and is at present topping the music charts, creating curiosity around this intense love story. With less than 2 weeks to go for the release, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Aditya Chopra and team Saiyaara are all set to launch the theatrical trailer of the film on July 8, 2025.

Advertisement

A source close to the development confirms that the trailer cut is locked and the makers will unleash it in a grand may on Tuesday. “It’s a trailer that expands the world of Saiyaara further to the audiences, and opens up the core conflict of the film. The entire team at YRF is confident to leave a mark with this impactful trailer cut, leading to an aggressive marketing campaign for a July 18, 2025 release,” revealed a source.

Opening up about the trailer, director Mohit Suri informed that it’s a tough ask. “There is no fixed pattern on how you do it. With thrillers, it is difficult to cut a trailer, but you don’t face that problem with love stories usually. Surprisingly, with Saiyaara too it was a tough ask, as all said and done, it’s a newcomers’ film, and not some larger-than-life set up. We have tried to convey the story and make the characters relatable for the audience,” said Mohit.

Advertisement

He further added, “Back in 1995, everyone wanted a Raj in their life. Why? Because he was identifiable for both– the girls and the guys. That aside, music also makes a big difference in a love story, and our trailer has a lot of music. I also feel, no love story can work without music.”

Talking of Saiyaara, the film introduces Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to the showbiz. The film is set to release on July 18. 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar on December 5, 2025