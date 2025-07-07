Box Office: Jurassic World: Rebirth hits the bullseye in India; Scarlett Johansson led dinosaur saga collects Rs 35.25 crore in 3 days

The Scarlett Johansson led Jurassic World: Rebirth has scored very good results at the box office in its opening weekend, as the dinosaur saga has collected Rs 35.25 crore in 3 days in India. The action adventure opened at Rs 8.25 crore on Friday, followed by a jump to Rs 12.50 crore on Saturday, and another spike to Rs 14.50 crore on Sunday. One must note that, the collections reported are not including 3D charges, and if they are also accounted for, the weekend total will fall in the range of Rs 38.75 crore.

Advertisement

The film has fared well all across the board – be it the multiplexes or the single screens – and is headed to emerge a clean hit at the Indian box office. These numbers have come despite a no-release on IMAX, and heavy competition in India from films like F1, Metro In Dino, and Sitaare Zameen Par among others. The competition had also hit the showcasing of Jurassic World in India, but the film saw a spike in showcasing over the weekend based on public demand.

Jurassic World would be looking to hold around the Rs 5 crore mark on Monday, and from there aim at a first week in the North of Rs 50 crore. There will be a surge in business again over the second weekend, and it is headed for a rather healthy theatrical run in India. The last Jurassic World film had collected around the Rs 60 crore mark in India, and the latest installment will zoom past the number with ease.

Advertisement

The Scarlett Johansson film will join Final Destination: Bloodlines, Mission Impossible 8 and F1 as the successes from Hollywood in India this year.

Jurassic World: Rebirth Day Wise Box Office Collections

Friday: Rs 8.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 12.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 14.50 crore

Total: Rs 35.25 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

Note: The above numbers are reported excluding 3D charges to align with the reporting standards of other films. It needs to be said that including 3D charges is actually the correct way to report and in future, all films could be corrected by including those charges but for now, these charges are excluded.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Metro In Dino sees an upward trend in opening weekend; Collects Rs 15.75 crore in 3 days but...