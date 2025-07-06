Box Office: Jurassic World: Rebirth to top Minecraft and Lilo & Stitch to score the biggest worldwide opening weekend of 2025

Jurassic World: Rebirth is performing well at the box office. The Scarlett Johansson-led sci-fi thriller recorded the biggest opening of the year, beating A Minecraft Movie and Lilo & Stitch at the worldwide box office, as per early estimates.

Jurassic World: Rebirth smashes USD 318 million globally

Directed by Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World: Rebirth raked in over USD 318 million at the global box office in its 5-day long weekend. The Independence Day release collected around 147 million in the US alone, while the international territories contributed a handsome sum of USD 171 million from Wednesday to Sunday.

The sci-fi thriller is expected to hold well post the weekend, too. Though the movie opened to mixed-bag reactions, its box office collection indicates how much the brand holds popularity and love among the audience. It literally crushed all the negativity and smashed the biggest opening weekend of 2025.

Top 3 Worldwide Opening Of 2025:

Jurassic World: Rebirth: $318 million (Est.)

Minecraft: $313.7 million

Lilo & Stitch: $307.2 million

Backed by Warner Bros, Jurassic World Rebirth serves as the fourth installment of the Jurassic World franchise and the seventh part of the Jurassic Park franchise. The Scarlett Johansson starrer movie should aim for USD 1 billion, as its previous installments have also entered the club. However, it won't be an easy task as markets have changed drastically in the post-pandemic times.

Still, the box office trends and hold in the coming few weeks will dictate whether Jurassic World Rebirth can hit this milestone or not. A blockbuster ending of USD 800 million to USD 900 million is definitely on cards.

