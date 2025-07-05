Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Ram Kapoor reveals reason for NEVER doing this reality show, 'I'll show them my...'

The anticipation for Bigg Boss 19 continues to grow each day, reaching a peak of excitement. Recently, there were reports suggesting that Ram Kapoor was one of the confirmed contestants for the show. However, in an exclusive interview with us, Ram denied these rumors, stating that he has not been approached for Bigg Boss 19. He recalled turning down the offer years ago, even when a huge amount was offered to him.

Ram Kapoor reveals rejecting Bigg Boss offer years ago

Ram Kapoor told Pinkvilla, "Towards the beginning of Bigg Boss, many years ago, the creators had offered me a sh*t amount of money, really serious amount of money. They were very surprised when I said no because it was a lot of money."

He explained how by accepting this offer, he could have easily made money in three months, which he would have taken him to make in one year. Ram said that a senior creative had come to his house to convince him to participate in the controversial reality show

Why did Ram Kapoor reject Bigg Boss offer earlier?

The 51-year-old actor explained his reason in detail for not doing the show and said, "I will never ever do a show like Bigg Boss, not because it's a bad show. Those kinds of reality shows are something that I cannot think of doing, because I like to see myself as a trained actor."

He explained that he has studied method acting for four years, and his approach to acting is a certain way.

Ram continued, "Bigg Boss is a show about voyeurism. People are getting locked up, and you are just watching. There is no talent. You are not singing, dancing or doing anything. It's just voyeurism, which is fine. Everybody who does it, good for them. It is something I cannot ever think of doing."

The Mistry actor added, "For example, the kind of person I am, when I enter that house, the first thing I'll say is 'Why am I being made to do things. Excuse me, F off'. I don't go to a house to do this task or that task, I will show them the middle finger. When I am at home, nobody tells me what to do. So, I am the wrong person for it. My mind will never allow me to do a show like Bigg Boss ever."

Ram said that he shared this explanation with the makers and denied the offer for the show years ago. He disclosed that he told the makers, "You are offering me great money. But if you offer me Rs 20 crores also, I can't think of doing it."

Ram Kapoor recalls Ravi Kishan praising Bigg Boss

Ram Kapoor shared how his friends have done Bigg Boss, and one of them is Ravi Kishan. He recalled that Ravi Kishan told him that it was an amazing experience to do a show like Bigg Boss.

He recalled, "I remember him talking with great passion. So there's nothing wrong if you do Bigg Boss, if it works for you."

He praised his friend Ravi Kishan and said that it's nice that people are doing it, but he has his 'limitations' which don't allow him to do a few things.

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame said, "Even if I do a reality show, it has to be a reality show where you have to try and achieve whether it's singing, dancing or something."

Ram Kapoor denies being offered for Bigg Boss 19

Refuting rumors of being approached for Bigg Boss 19, Ram Kapoor said, "Nobody approached me because they know they cannot ever approach me."

He added, "I was approached more than 10 years back, and that time, I had explained to them that it's not about the money." He said, "Even if you give me Rs 20 cores, I can't think of doing it."

Ram Kapoor's web series Mistry was recently released on June 27, and it has been receiving an amazing response from the audience. The web show also features Mona Singh in the lead role.

