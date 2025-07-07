Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield Go Full Steam on PDA During Wimbledon Tennis Game Appearance, PICS

Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield are aiming to be the next IT couple of the town, and they’re pulling out all the stops to make it worthwhile. After going public with their relationship earlier this year, the couple has been spotted on private dates, but with much more confidence in their steps around each other. Their latest appearance at Wimbledon is proving to be all things dreamy. With a coordinated all-white look, the duo seems to be going for a breezy sit-in at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

From matching her bag with his shoes and dressing in Ralph Lauren head to toe, the two stars walked hand-in-hand at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 6, 2025, in London, England. They sat alongside Erin Doherty, Charithra Chandran, and Maude Apatow in the audience, enjoying a game between Sonay Kartal and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Centre Court, the former of whom they seemed to be supporting.

Their hand-holding was not all the skinship fans of the couple were treated to, as The Amazing Spider-Man actor kissed his lady love on her cheeks, sharing sweet moments courtside.

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro's Relationship Timeline

After the actor affirmed his decision not to comment on his personal life, especially his love interests, his ex-girlfriend, Dr. Kate Tomas, confirmed their breakup on October 11, 2024, after replying to an Instagram comment about how much the actor is loved.

In January 2025, the two were spotted with Eddie Redmayne at a party where he had an arm around the American actress, igniting fierce dating rumors. February saw them attending events together, and soon, their relationship was confirmed to PEOPLE. They added how the two had been keeping it low-key so far. They continued to hang out during Oscars week, but did not make a spectacle of it.

Since then, Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield have vacationed and partied together on multiple occasions, kissing in front of paparazzi, confirming it once again. Their latest public outing marks their first time walking to and from an event as a couple.

