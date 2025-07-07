BTS' V gets invited to Vogue World: Hollywood by Anna Wintour during Paris fashion show, check his response

V attended fashion brand Celine's 2026 Spring/Summer collection showcase at the Paris Fashion Week on July 6. It was his first official solo schedule following his June 10 military discharge. V went viral for his fashion sense and interactions with celebrities at the event. One particular moment that caught fans' attention the most was Anna Wintour offering him a fashion show invitation herself, as seen in a Vogue video.

Anna Wintour offered BTS' V an invitation to Vogue World: Hollywood

For those unfamiliar with Anna Wintour, she is one of the most influential figures in the fashion landscape. She is the former editor-in-chief of Vogue US.

During Celine's Paris Fashion Week show, she was seen approaching one of the brand's global ambassadors, Kim Taehyung, aka V, for a quick chat. Anna Wintour took the occasion to invite the BTS member to 4th annual Vogue World event, not once but twice.

During her first meeting with V at the event venue, she said, "Lovely to meet you. Welcome to Paris. We're hoping you're coming to our event in Hollywood in October." He was a little taken aback at first, so he responded with a safe "wow."

When the duo sat side by side for a photo session before the Celine model hit the ramp, she mentioned looking forward to V's attendance at the October 2025 event once again.

"We would love to have you on our show in Hollywood," she stated. This time, V replied, "I appreciate it."

Check out fan reactions to Anna Wintour's personal invitation to V

The invitation to attend an event like Vogue World: Hollywood, coming directly from Anna Wintour, was met with great interest from social media users. It was due to her being known as someone reserved and difficult to approach. She rarely expresses enthusiasm or affection in public, especially with younger celebrities like V. As per fans, "taehyung must have made a huge impression on her to do this."

Hailing him as "IT BOY," they pointed out that she might have said it on-camera for the offer to reach his agency, BIGHIT MUSIC.

