BTS' V bares abs dancing to Killin' It Girl, warns fans against making noise outside Paris hotel: 'Not my personal...'

BTS member V thoroughly enjoyed himself during his latest visit to Paris. On June 6, he hosted a live broadcast to interact with his fandom, ARMY. During that time, he shared his Paris visit details and grooved a little to Killin' It Girl, taking the internet into a frenzy.

V's calm live was occasionally interrupted by loud cheers of fans waiting outside his hotel. He wanted to go and meet them, but could not. Know why.

Advertisement

BTS' V offers sneak peek at his abs while grooving to Killin' It Girl

Kim Taehyung, aka V, attended the Paris Fashion Week as Celine's brand ambassador on June 6. Talking about his outfit for the event, he noted that it gave off J-Hope vibes. Why? He wore a jacket without a shirt underneath, showcasing his abs.

The style is reminiscent of J-Hope's look in the Killin' It Girl MV and performances. After saying that, he began singing and grooving to the song, standing in front of the mirror in his room.

His voice had an uncanny resemblance to that of J-Hope's, stunning fans. They asked him to do a full cover of the song. Fans also gushed over him, teasing them with the abs-baring outfit.

V asking fans not to make noise outside Paris hotel

During his Weverse live stream, V heard loud cheers from fans outside the hotel. He wondered if they were screaming after watching his live. Since he was representing a brand at a prestigious event in a foreign land, it was essential to maintain some kind of decorum. Expressing concerns about the noise disturbing other hotel guests, V politely said, "Since it's not my personal hotel, you get it right?"

Advertisement

While he did ask fans to avoid gathering outside the hotel or being overly enthusiastic in public, he simultaneously showcased his compassionate side by acknowledging their efforts. He was touched by their commitment, especially given the rainy conditions, and offered words of comfort. He stated that he would have gone down and met them if the circumstances had been suitable.

ALSO READ: BTS' V gets invited to Vogue World: Hollywood by Anna Wintour during Paris fashion show, check his response