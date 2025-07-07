EXCLUSIVE: Ram Kapoor reacts to Ektaa Kapoor controversy over kiss scene in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, 'For her to get angry...'

Ram Kapoor is one of the well-known names in the entertainment industry, whose talent spans television, web shows, and movies as well. His recent web show, Mistry, has been in the buzz because of his impeccable performance. Additionally, his name has recently been embroiled in several controversies. One reason is that he is being banned from promoting Mistry, while another is that his name is making headlines due to his alleged tiff with Ektaa Kapoor.

Advertisement

While speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Ram Kapoor reacted to the kiss controversy scene in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, his upcoming projects, and his alleged ban from Mistry promotions.

Ram Kapoor reacts to tiff with Ektaa Kapoor

Ram elaborated on how his kiss with Sakshi Tanwar was the first on television. As Bade Achhe Lagte Hain was successful among three generations of viewers, this moment became a source of controversy. He said, "I took it for granted that the kiss was her idea. I should have double-checked with her; maybe it wasn't her idea. During their meetings, a writer or someone else might have suggested it."

Ram explained that Ektaa Kapoor, the producer, informed them about the idea of kissing on television, which led him to assume it originated with her. He acknowledged that Ektaa faced backlash even though it wasn't her fault. He expressed, "For her to get angry and say, 'What the hell are you doing? It wasn't my idea, and you're saying it's mine' is justified. I took it for granted because I found out about the thing through Ektaa."

Advertisement

He credited Ektaa Kapoor for providing him a platform to shine, stating that he became a household name because of her. He acknowledged that if he had offended anyone, Ektaa had every right to be upset. He added, "I can never disregard what that woman has done for me."

Ram Kapoor on alleged ban from Mistry promotions

Ram Kapoor explained that he doesn't regret being unfiltered and believes it is the best approach because it comes from the heart. He noted that this mindset was instilled in him by his father, and he remains mindful of his words despite keeping no filters. Reflecting on how the world is changing, he admitted, "I was allowing myself to be a brat" and shared how it is important to communicate more thoughtfully.

Regarding the controversy surrounding his ban from promoting his series, Mistry, Ram stated, "I don't have the luxury of being what I was 20 years back, and this has taught me that. These people got offended, and they said something about it. Who knows how many people got offended before them who didn't say anything? Now, I think about this. You don't learn from your successes; you learn only from your failures. This has been a failure, so I am learning a lot from it. Now I am aware of a lot of things."

Advertisement

The actor emphasized his will to adapt to changes at the age of 51.

Ram Kapoor on upcoming projects

The actor shared that he has three projects ready to be announced but cannot disclose their titles at this time. He mentioned, "There is a big film coming at the end of September, a very big film. I'm very excited for this, that's coming next."

Speaking about the movie, Kapoor said, "I cannot talk about it, the star will announce. I am very happy that I have done that. It's with a person. I love working with him. When I showed my pictures of transformation, he is the one who called me first at 7:30 in the morning from the Maldives."

Ram added, "I'm very happy that I have worked with him. It's a good role."

Regarding his third project, he mentioned, "There's another film that I have completed, which will come early next year. There's an OTT show, which is ready, very intense show based on a true story, which I don't know when it will come. These are the three which are ready."

Advertisement

Ram concluded by explaining that he is taking the time to choose the right roles because he wants to have fun and deliver his best work.

Workwise, Ram Kapoor's web show, Mistry, premiered on June 27.

ALSO READ: Ram Kapoor Exclusive Interview: 'Even if you give me Rs 20 crores, I can't think of doing Bigg Boss'