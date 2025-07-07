General Hospital Spoilers, July 7 Episode: Will Rocco Forgive Lulu After Britt's Surrogacy Bombshell?

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, July 7, reveal a tense episode ahead in Port Charles. After Friday's repeat on July 4, fans won't have to wait long for the drama to return. The new episode will pick up with Rocco confronting Lulu about Britt and the truth she kept from him. Carly will also open up to Gio about Sonny, and several relationships will shift gears.

Rocco explodes at Lulu over Britt's secret

At home, Rocco pushes Lulu for answers about his birth. He found Brook Lynn's file and knows the truth about Britt's surrogacy. Rocco angrily asks Lulu if Britt actually gave birth to him. Lulu explains the situation regarding the stolen embryo and how she initially didn't know Rocco was hers. She insists it doesn't change their bond, but Rocco feels betrayed.

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn tells Cody that she wants to end her feud with Lulu. She thinks someone needs to be the bigger person. However, she doesn't realize her file led Rocco to discover the truth. Lulu will surely be furious with Brook Lynn for causing this blow-up.

Carly tells Gio the truth about Sonny

Elsewhere, Carly sits down with Gio and talks about Sonny's complicated life. She admits there is another side to Sonny. While he loves and protects his family, being connected to him as a mob boss has real risks. Carly knows Tracy's fears are valid because Sonny's loved ones often face danger.

Josslyn also makes a big move. She tells Vaughn that things aren't working and breaks up with him publicly. However, this may just be a show. Behind the scenes, Josslyn might be keeping her bond with Vaughn alive. Carly might witness this breakup and question her daughter about what's really going on.

Anna won't back down in her search for answers. She grills Sidwell about what he knows, but he refuses to help. Instead, Sidwell points Anna back to Sonny for information.

Meanwhile, Sonny tells Laura that he may have a way to stop the brewing mob war. Laura isn't convinced his plan will work. The trouble between Sonny and Sidwell seems far from over.

