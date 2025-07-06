Was Rishabh Pant the highest-paid skipper of IPL for Rs 27 crore?

Rishabh Pant created history when, in 2024, he became the most expensive player to be ever auctioned and bought for a massive price at the Indian Premier League 2025. Here’s a throwback to the historic moment. Back in November 2024, Rishabh Pant quite literally created history when he was acquired by the team Lucknow Super Giants at the IPL 2025 for a record-breaking price.

Scenes at the mega auction event held in Saudi Arabia reached the next level when the auction for Pant began at Rs. 2 crores at the marquee set. The player was ultimately won by Team LSG only.

Rishabh Pant’s auction started a strong bidding war between LSG and DC.

Well, the auction for Rishabh Pant in the IPL was not a smooth one, and it initially began with a strong war between teams Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants for acquiring him.

After a few rounds, the bid scaled up to an enormous Rs 20.75 crores by LSG and was sold to the team. However, team DC issued the right-to-match card to buy back Rishabh Pant.

But this time, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka raised the bid to an ultimatum of Rs 27 crores, and Delhi Capitals finally let go and did not contest this high amount any more.

Know Rishabh Pant’s salary in LSG after being the costliest cricketer

While the massive sum of Rs. 27 crores grabbed attention, it must be known that Pant’s salary consisted of a few more criteria and contracts that were agreed upon by him and the Lucknow Super Giants.

Well, Rishabh Pant has been contracted with the team for a period of three years until the next mega auction takes place for the players of the IPL.

Thus, the amount he has been picked for, Pant will receive during these three years after tax deductions. So out of his Rs. 27 crores, the cricketer will be giving away Rs. 8.1 crore as tax to the Indian government from his total contract.

The remaining Rs. 18.9 crore will be received by Rishabh Pant in a total of three years, which comes to about Rs. 6.3 crore in a single year.

Rishabh Pant’s salary in the IPL in case of injuries during a match

Interestingly, as per the contract drawn up between Rishabh and Lucknow Super Giants after the mega auction, the star cricketer is liable to receive the full salary even if he gets injured in-between the season and is not able to play any matches further.

However, if the cricketer does not get a chance to play in even one match throughout the season, then the team’s franchise holds the right to replace him with another player.

Rishabh Pant’s hilarious reaction to being the most expensive cricketer in IPL history

Recently Rishabh graced The Great Indian Kapil Show, where the host and comedian Kapil Sharma reminded him of his massive feat.

He asked the cricketer“ 'You were sold for ₹27 crore during the IPL 2025 auction. If a player in your team who was bought for ₹2-3 crores scores more runs than you, do you tell him to take some crores from me and score fewer runs than me?'.

In response, Rishabh counter-questioned Kapil what the latter would do if some other artist on his show had a better comic timing than him. To this Kapil added that he edits out the parts, leaving Pant in a peal of laughter.

