Jurassic World Franchise India Opening Day Comparison: Where does Rebirth land?

Dinosaur movies have found a lot of love in India. The first Jurassic Park film back in 1994, took the global box office by storm and India was no exception. The Steven Spielberg directorial became the first Hollywood movie to hit the Rs 10 crore net mark. Since then, the films of the franchise have been doing exceptionally well in India, though not at a historic level like the first part.

Jurassic World: Rebirth Has Opened With Rs 9.15 Crore At The India Box Office, Without Premieres

The new film from the Jurassic franchise, Jurassic World: Rebirth, took a strong opening of Rs 9.15 crore net, despite the showcasing issues that it faced. If not for the showcasing issues, the movie would have certainly opened in the double digits. Let's analyse how the last 3 Jurassic movies before Rebirth, performed at the box office in India, on their opening day.

Jurassic World (2015) Opened To Rs 10.50 Crore Net In India Including Previews

Jurassic World in 2015 caused global meyhem, grossing in the north of USD 1.7 billion worldwide. The movie was a superhit in India, netting close to Rs 90 crore. It premiered with Rs 4.25 crore net on preview Thursday, which when adjusted for inflation, is comfortably above Rs 10 crore net. It blasted with Rs 6.25 crore net on opening Friday and went on to net Rs 30 crore over the weekend.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) Opened To Rs 12.80 Crore Net In India Including Previews

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom took a good opening too, netting Rs 5.80 crore on preview Thursday, followed by Rs 7 crore on opening Friday, for a day 1 of Rs 12.80 crore net. The movie netted a little over Rs 70 crore in India, in its full run. Certainly a let down from Jurassic World, but still solid.

Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) Collected Rs 11.50 Crore Net In India Including Previews

Jurassic World: Dominion collected Rs 3.50 crore net on preview Thursday, and then a franchise record Rs 8 crore Friday, for a Rs 11.50 crore net opening. The film's reviews affected it adversely, and it ended with a little over Rs 60 crore net. The falling trajectory of Jurassic World films was not just at the India box office, as the movies went from USD 1.7 billion in 2015 to USD 1 billion in 2022.

The Day 1 India Net Box Office Collection Of Recent Jurassic Movies Is As Under

Year Movie Day 1 India Net Collection 2015 Jurassic World Rs 10.50 crore (inc Rs 4.25 crore premieres) 2018 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Rs 12.80 crore (inc Rs 5.80 crore premieres) 2022 Jurassic World: Dominion Rs 11.50 crore (inc Rs 3.50 crore premieres) 2025 Jurassic World: Rebirth Rs 9.15 crore

How Has Jurassic World: Rebirth Opened Vis-à-Vis Other Jurassic Movies?

Jurassic World: Rebirth has taken a franchise record Rs 9.15 crore net Friday start, but it doesn't mean much in the larger scheme of things, as the adjusted collections of the previous parts are higher. A part of the reason is definitely the screen-sharing issues with new and holdover releases. But, the elephant in the room is that the interest in the franchise is declining. No doubt that the opening Jurassic World: Rebirth managed in these conditions is good. But, it's not as great as it could have been. The word of mouth seems better than Dominion, so one would hope that it eclipses the lifetime collections of that film in India, atleast.

Jurassic World: Rebirth In Theatres

Jurassic World: Rebirth plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such interesting comparisons.

