Dhurandhar Teaser: Ranveer Singh dons no-nonsense look in Aditya Dhar directorial, fans go crazy over star-studded cast

Ranveer Singh has turned 40 today, Sunday, and he is all set to mark his big comeback at the box office. The actor has just treated his fans with the first glimpse of his upcoming movie, Dhurandhar, on the occasion of his special day. Singh took to his social media handle and shared an action-packed teaser, where he donned a never-before-seen look.

He captioned the post with, "An Inferno will rise (fire emoji) Uncover the true story of The Unknown Men (swords emoji) #Dhurandhar on 5th December 2025."

The teaser looked absolutely badass, with an ample amount of action, brutality, and character looks. Ranveer Singh is nothing less than a beast in Dhurandhar, and the way he is presented is truly commendable. Above all, the raw Punjabi music elevated the experience to a whole new level.

Fans have gone berserk after watching the teaser. While a major section is hailing Ranveer's comeback, a section of the audience is amazed to see such a fine star cast.

Dhurandhar Star Cast and Release Date

The movie is directed by Aditya Dhar, who previously helmed URI: The Surgical Strike, which was a sensational box office success. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the upcoming espionage action drama features an ensemble cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and others.

According to reports, the film is set in India and Pakistan, spanning decades from the 1970s to the present day. R. Madhavan is essaying the role of Ajit Doval, who was the chief of Indian Intelligence at that time. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh will be seen as India's first undercover agent, who initiated the operations.

Dhurandhar is eyeing a December 5th, 2025, release. The movie is seen as a big comeback bet for Ranveer Singh, as his last few releases couldn't hit the mark at the box office. For the unversed, he was last seen in Rohit Shetty-Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, reprising his character from Simmba.

