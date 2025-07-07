The Young and the Restless Spoilers, July 7 Episode: Will Cane’s Secret Test Expose Phyllis?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, July 7, reveal more twists and confrontations. Cane will test Phyllis with a demand for proof while Adam goes back to Genoa City on Victor’s orders. Meanwhile, Audra turns up the heat with Kyle as Lily and Damian grow closer.

Cane wants proof from Phyllis

Advertisement

Cane will keep the pressure on Phyllis. He hints that he needs a show of good faith from her. Phyllis will agree to prove her loyalty and is ready to do whatever Cane wants. But Cane’s focus will shift when he sees Damian picking a flower for Lily. He puts his talk with Phyllis on hold to bother Lily instead.

Lily will not hide her dislike for Cane. She tells him he ruined her day just by showing up. Later, Lily crosses paths with Phyllis, and the two exchange harsh words. Lily says Phyllis abandoned Daniel when he needed her most and calls her a bad mom. Phyllis fires back but looks shaken when Lily says they’re all lab rats in a maze.

Adam leaves Nick to watch Cane

While Phyllis tries to find out more, Adam heads up the mountain for the Newman family meeting. Phyllis wants in, but Nick makes it clear she’s not welcome.

Advertisement

Nick then pulls Phyllis aside and shares what he knows about Cane’s moves to Genoa City. He reveals Cane made big purchases and slipped away to town when they were stranded. Phyllis tries to play it cool, but Nick warns her not to trust Cane. Nick demands that Phyllis choose a side to support Cane or help bring him down.

Audra and Kyle push boundaries

Back on the train, Audra sheds her robe in front of Kyle, who watches her change. Their flirty moment moves to the dining car, where they keep brainstorming despite the tension. Lily and Damian notice something is off. Damian worries about Audra’s link with Nate and opens up to Lily, which impresses her. Lily holds Damian’s hand just as Cane sees them together, hinting at trouble ahead.

Meanwhile, Kyle takes Audra back to her car. Their banter in the hallway shows they might cross the line soon. With all the games Audra is playing, Kyle may wish he’d skipped this whole trip.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers, July 3 Episode: Why Mariah Thinks She Doesn't Deserve Happiness?