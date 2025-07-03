EXCLUSIVE: Anshula Kapoor says her childhood was 'not normal', blames herself for parents' separation

Anshula Kapoor has kept herself away from the glamor world, despite her family being very active in the film industry. However, Boney Kapoor’s daughter is making headlines for her recent participation in the reality show, The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Anshula talked about various aspects of her life, including her growing-up days and the separation of her parents.

Anshula Kapoor says her childhood was ‘not normal’

While opening up about her young days, Anshula revealed that she had to grow up earlier than her contemporaries and called her childhood ‘not normal’. Anshula said, “I have good memories of my childhood, but I'm also aware of how I had to grow up much sooner than my contemporaries and my friends. Because it was not a normal childhood.”

She went on to elaborate that back then, single-parent families were considered a stigma, and those days were not easy for her and her family. While revealing how people were distancing themselves from her family, she added, “90s mein early 2000s mein single parent family was not the norm. Logon ko samjh nahi aa raha tha ki ye ho kya raha hai. To jab logo ko kuch samajh nahi aata to log thoda distant hone shuru ho jaate hai.”

Anshula Kapoor blamed herself for separation of her parents

Anshula Kapoor highlighted how she used to blame herself for her parents' divorce. She said, “As a 6-year-old, I just thought that before I came into their lives, everything was hunky-dory. When I came into their life, they suddenly didn't belong together anymore. Maybe I was not a good enough daughter.”

Furthermore, Anshula underlined how this thought became more significant after the birth of her half-sister, Janhvi Kapoor.

“It became more apparent after Janu (Janhvi Kapoor) was born. I was like, maybe something was wrong with me. Of course it's not. Both my parents have explained it. And I do not believe it anymore. But it was a little bit of a child trying to figure out what went wrong and then thinking like I only went wrong,” concluded Anshula.

For the unversed, Anshula's parents, Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie, parted ways after 13 years of marriage. At the time of their divorce, Anshula was just 6 years old. She spent most of her childhood with her brother, Arjun Kapoor, and her mother, Mona Shourie.

