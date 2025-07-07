Meet Rahul Mody, Shraddha Kapoor’s rumored beau who wrote films like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Pyaar Ka Punchnama and more

Shraddha Kapoor has been making headlines for her relationship with rumored boyfriend Rahul Mody. The actress had earlier made their affair Instagram official with a mushy post that first hinted at the duo being together. Since then, she has kept teasing his presence in her posts. Now fans are quite intrigued to know all about her BF. So we have got all the information you would like to read about him, keep scrolling further.

Advertisement

Rahul Mody’s education and early interest in filmmaking

Rahul Mody was born on October 7, 1990, in a businessman's family. His dad Amod Mody runs a metal fabrication business. After completing his school, Shraddha Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend pursued a Diploma in Engineering and has planned to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a businessman just like him. But this dream changed after he secretly started visiting Mumbai’s Film City in the name of dropping his sister to school.

Once, he visited the sets of Irrfan Khan starrer Billu Barber’s set and saw the filming of the song Marjani ft. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. This moment, ignited his passion for filmmaking.

His shift from Engineering to Bollywood

His early experiences made him a big fan of the entire filmmaking process and eventually forced him to enrol at Whistling Woods International. He pursued film studies there and eventually dropped out in his second year.

Advertisement

His first internship on a film set

In 2011, Rahul Mody landed an internship on the set of Pyaar Ka Punchnama starring Kartik Aaryan and others. This marked his entry into the industry and the beginning of his association with Luv Ranjan. He gained hands-on experience in production, scripting and direction.

Rahul Mody’s career as a writer

In 2015, he marked his debut as a co-writer alongside Luv Ranjan for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. He also worked as an associate director in this film. In 2018, he wrote Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which was a massive commercial success and then in 2023 came Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which he co-wrote.

This film was special also because it is where he met his rumored girlfriend Shraddha Kapoor.

Rahul Mody and Shraddha Kapoor's relationship

The two lovebirds reportedly met and grew close while working together on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Their relationship became the talk of the town when Shraddha and Rahul attended Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities together in early 2024.

Advertisement

After this, there are a couple of Instagram posts of the actresses that subtly either feature Rahul or have a mention of him, or we catch a glimpse of him in the background.

Whatever it is, we bet fans love these two and cannot wait for them to take the next plunge in their relationship.

ALSO READ: Who is Harshil Shah? Meet young actor who started with web series, worked as AD in Kedarnath, and is set for big screen debut with Salman Khan’s Galwan