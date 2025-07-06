Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun’s GOOD BOY Ep 13-14 OTT Release: Date, when and where to watch, what to expect, more

If you're searching for a K-drama that packs intensity, laughter, and a completely fresh concept, GOOD BOY might just become your next obsession. With a combination of thrilling action sequences and comic timing, the drama has captured both domestic and international audiences. And as Episode 12 recently aired, excitement is peaking over what's next.

Episode 13 & 14: When and where to watch

Episode 12 dropped today, on July 6, intensifying the buzz surrounding the show. Now, fans are gearing up for the subsequent releases. According to the official schedule, Episode 13 will air on July 12 between 10:30 PM and 10:40 PM KST in South Korea. It will be followed by Episode 14 on July 13.

International audiences won’t have to wait long. Thanks to streaming platforms, new episodes become available shortly after the Korean broadcast. In India, fans can stream the upcoming episodes on Amazon Prime Video from 7:10 PM IST.

GOOD BOY plotline

GOOD BOY introduces a bold concept: a government-backed initiative that recruits former national-level athletes to combat crime. These individuals were once known for breaking records and winning medals. Now, they use their strength, stamina, and discipline to tackle serious criminal investigations.

The transition from stadiums to crime scenes brings a refreshing twist to the genre, merging the spirit of sports with high-stakes missions. Instead of sticking to conventional detective storylines, GOOD BOY brings a fresh layer of intrigue. This unusual setup is one of the drama’s strongest appeals, pulling in viewers who crave something beyond the ordinary.

GOOD BOY cast

One of the biggest draws of GOOD BOY is Park Bo Gum’s bold transformation. He breaks the mold with his portrayal of Yoon Dong Ju. He plays a passionate, street-smart former athlete-turned-police officer.

While Park Bo Gum leads the charge, GOOD BOY is far from a one-man show. The supporting cast adds serious depth and chemistry. Kim So Hyun, Oh Jung Se, Lee Sang Yi, Heo Sung Tae, and Tae Won Seok each play crucial roles. The characters are well-written, each bringing their own backstory and unique skill set to the team.

Whether it’s sharp wit, emotional baggage, or high-level combat skills, every member has something memorable to offer. Their interactions, both comedic and heartfelt, keep the story from feeling one-dimensional.

