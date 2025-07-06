‘No family, no friends’: Lokesh Kanagaraj says he’s spent 2 years of life doing nothing but only Coolie with Rajinikanth

Coolie starring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Aamir Khan, Shruti Haasan, and others is one of the most hyped-about upcoming projects of Kollywood. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, audiences are eagerly anticipating a massive box office response even before the film's release. The action thriller is set to hit the big screen on August 14.

Advertisement

Lokesh Kanagaraj says he spent 2 years of his life just for Coolie

For Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie happens to be one of his most ambitious projects, and the filmmaker has left nearly no stone unturned for it. In fact, he has even taken a sabbatical from social media until the film reaches its promotional stage.

According to Filmyscoops, Lokesh, in a recent interview, claimed that he spent the 36th and 37th years of his life crafting one-of-a-kind films like Coolie. He further affirmed that he had let go of his friends and family and had dedicated himself to working on the movie.

He said, “The last 2 years all I did was Coolie. No family, no friends, and nothing. My 36 and 37 years of life, all I did was Coolie.”

Coolie sets box office record with record-breaking overseas deal

Lately, Coolie has grabbed attention due to its record-breaking overseas deal for a Kollywood film, the largest ever made. According to Pinkvilla, the international rights for the movie have been bagged by Hamsini Entertainment for a whopping Rs. 86 crores.

Advertisement

A source close to the development said, “This is the biggest deal of all time for a film from the Tamil Film Industry. The makers have procured record MG’s despite a clash with War 2.”

Lokesh Kanagaraj to kick off an entertainer film next with Aamir Khan

Well, Coolie will witness a spectacular cameo by none other than Bollywood’s seasoned star Aamir Khan.

But that’s not all. The superstar will soon embark on a full-fledged film project with the director, which is slated to begin shooting in September 2026.

Confirming the same, Aamir, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, said, “Yes, it is (a superhero film). I am very excited for the film because Lokesh is an amazing director. The film will start next year in the second half, once I am done with the Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) film. I think we will start shooting for it in September 2026.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Prabhas to take on another cop drama with Rajkumar Periasamy, following Fauji and Spirit? Here’s what we know