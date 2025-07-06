Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar compared to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, netizens say 'teasing box office rampage'

Ranveer Singh left his fans in awe with his transformation and makeover for his upcoming movie, Dhurandhar. Soon after the makers released its action-packed, gory teaser, netizens started reacting to it. The eagle-eyed social media users found it similar to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

A major section of the audience is comparing it with Animal. Fans are gushing over Dhurandhar and have already declared it far better than the Ranbir Kapoor movie. A social media user wrote, "As far as first impression goes, it's already looking better than Animal's first outing (star emoji) Let's see how the rest unfolds. Ranveer Singh feels raw, real & truly massy! (Fire emoji) #Dhurandhar."

Another commented, "#Animal changed the game for #RanbirKapoor, #Pushpa2TheRule made #AlluArjun global sensation, and now it's @RanveerOfficial turn. #Dhurandhar hits cinemas on Dec 5. The teaser packs a punch, teasing box office rampage. #RanveerSingh in peak mass form!"

Why are fans comparing Dhurandhar and Animal?

Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor have often been perceived as direct competitors. Moreover, Ranveer's beard look, brutal action, and Punjabi music in the first asset of Dhurandhar became other reasons for the comparison, as Animal's first asset had similar elements.

In addition, Dhurandhar is also scheduled for release in the first week of December, which is similar to Animal's release date.

No matter what netizens say, one cannot ignore the fact that both movies have their USPs coming from distinct genres. While Animal was an action family drama, Dhurandhar is an action spy thriller.

Dhurandhar teaser promises a mad ride of thrill, action, and drama

Talking about the teaser, it began with R. Madhavan's voiceover, who is playing the role of Ajit Doval in the movie. Further, Ranveer Singh is introduced to us, igniting a cigar with swag, and raw Punjabi music kicks in! He is playing an undercover Indian agent who started operations on the ground.

And then, the teaser unveiled its stellar star cast, which is enough to lure the fans. Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna surprised the most with their looks, while Arjun Rampal also donned a menacing look. Sara Arjun is playing the female lead, who is expected to appear in a brief role.

