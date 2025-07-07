Why did Aamir Khan get to name Vishnu Vishal-Jwala Gutta’s daughter? Here’s everything about their friendship

Actor Vishnu Vishal and his wife, Jwala Gutta, became parents with the arrival of their daughter in April 2025. The adorable couple recently hosted the traditional naming ceremony for the little one, which was attended by none other than Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

In fact, it was the Talaash actor who was asked to name the newborn, and he indeed chose a beautiful name for the baby girl.

Jwala Gutta's note of gratitude for Aamir Khan

Taking to X, Jwala Gutta shared a series of photographs from the naming ceremony of her daughter, along with her husband, Vishnu Vishal. Aamir Khan also graced the evening and was seen cradling the newborn in the different frames.

Sharing the pictures, the badminton player penned a note and revealed how the Sitaare Zameen Par actor named their daughter Mira.

Expressing gratitude, she further wrote, “Our ‘Mira’! Couldn’t have asked for more!!

This journey would have been impossible without u Aamir!! We love you. P.S Thank you for the beautiful name!!!!.”

How do Jwala Gutta and Aamir Khan know each other?

Well, the friendship between Vishnu Vishal, Jwala Gutta, and Aamir Khan dates back to an event where the trio was present together.

While Vishnu and Aamir had been friends for a long time, it was the Tamil actor who introduced his wife, Jwala, to the Bollywood superstar, and they, too, became friends. Their bond solidified a notch higher when the three of them got stuck in the 2023 Chennai floods and had to be rescued by the authorities.

At that time, Vishnu and Jwala had shared pictures with Aamir on social media, giving a peek into their camaraderie. Later, the couple was even invited to attend Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira’s wedding festivities as well.

When Jwala Gutta penned a birthday wish for Aamir Khan

Back on March 14, 2025, Jwala Gutta shared a candid picture of herself along with Aamir Khan as she wished the latter on his birthday.

She wrote, “Happiest birthday to the most amazing human being!!! Happy birthday Aamir…lots of love.”

