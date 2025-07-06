Box Office: F1 roars with Rs 50 crore in 10 days, Brad Pitt starrer emerges a HIT in India
Brad Pitt's F1 continued its glorious run in India. The Joseph Kosinski directorial hits Rs 50 crore net in 10 days.
Brad Pitt's F1 (Formula One) is doing well at the Indian box office. The sports drama, directed by Joseph Kosinski, experienced an excellent hold at the box office, despite facing competition from other releases.
F1 hits Rs 6 crore on 2nd Sunday, marks ROARING entry in Rs 50 crore club
After taking a banger start of Rs 5.50 crore net in India, the standalone Hollywood feature film clocked over Rs 20.75 crore by the end of its opening weekend. Further, it showed a stronghold and collected Rs 13.75 crore from Monday to Thursday, with no drop. The first week of F1 ended at Rs 34.50 crore net in India.
It began its second weekend by clocking Rs 3.25 crore on Friday, followed by a solid Rs 5.50 crore on Saturday. As per estimates, the movie added Rs 6 to 6.25 crore net to the tally on 2nd Sunday, bringing its cume near to Rs 50 crore net mark at the Indian box office.
Here’s a look at day-wise box office collections of F1 in India
|Day
|India Net Box Office
|Friday
|Rs 5.50 crore
|Saturday
|Rs 7.25 crore
|Sunday
|Rs 8.00 crore
|Monday
|Rs 3.25 crore
|Tuesday
|Rs 3.50 crore
|Wednesday
|Rs 3.50 crore
|Thursday
|Rs 3.50 crore
|2nd Friday
|Rs 3.25 crore
|2nd Saturday
|Rs 5.50 crore
|2nd Sunday
|Rs 6.25 crore
|Total
|Rs 49.50 crore net in 10 Days
Going by the strong trends and buzz, F1 is expected to continue gaining traction in the coming days too. The Brad Pitt starrer movie has already emerged as a Clean Hit venture, it is now aiming at Super HIT verdict, by clocking over Rs 70 crore net in India, by the end of its theatrical run.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: F1 Worldwide Box Office: Brad Pitt starrer sports drama smashes USD 234 million by 2nd Friday