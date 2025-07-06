Box Office: F1 roars with Rs 50 crore in 10 days, Brad Pitt starrer emerges a HIT in India

Brad Pitt's F1 (Formula One) is doing well at the Indian box office. The sports drama, directed by Joseph Kosinski, experienced an excellent hold at the box office, despite facing competition from other releases.

F1 hits Rs 6 crore on 2nd Sunday, marks ROARING entry in Rs 50 crore club

After taking a banger start of Rs 5.50 crore net in India, the standalone Hollywood feature film clocked over Rs 20.75 crore by the end of its opening weekend. Further, it showed a stronghold and collected Rs 13.75 crore from Monday to Thursday, with no drop. The first week of F1 ended at Rs 34.50 crore net in India.

It began its second weekend by clocking Rs 3.25 crore on Friday, followed by a solid Rs 5.50 crore on Saturday. As per estimates, the movie added Rs 6 to 6.25 crore net to the tally on 2nd Sunday, bringing its cume near to Rs 50 crore net mark at the Indian box office.

Here’s a look at day-wise box office collections of F1 in India

Day India Net Box Office Friday Rs 5.50 crore Saturday Rs 7.25 crore Sunday Rs 8.00 crore Monday Rs 3.25 crore Tuesday Rs 3.50 crore Wednesday Rs 3.50 crore Thursday Rs 3.50 crore 2nd Friday Rs 3.25 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 5.50 crore 2nd Sunday Rs 6.25 crore Total Rs 49.50 crore net in 10 Days

Going by the strong trends and buzz, F1 is expected to continue gaining traction in the coming days too. The Brad Pitt starrer movie has already emerged as a Clean Hit venture, it is now aiming at Super HIT verdict, by clocking over Rs 70 crore net in India, by the end of its theatrical run.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

