After Jagga Jasoos' disastrous box office log, Ranbir Kapoor cuts down fees for Anurag Basu's Rs 130 crore budget film

Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Basu share a great bond. The duo have worked on two movies- Barfi and Jagga Jasoos. While their maiden project together was a success and was even sent to the Academy Awards from India, the latter couldn't lure the audience into cinemas and ended up being a box-office failure.

Basu, who is currently on a promotional spree for his latest movie, Metro…In Dino has opened up about the failure of Jagga Jasoos.

Anurag Basu states that all his movies recover their budget

In a recent chat with Galatta Plus, Anurag Basu noted that all his films have been financially successful. That's the first thing he assures the producer whenever starting a new project. Although the movie might not have performed well at the box office, they recovered their production costs from non-theatrical deals and subsidies.

Talking about the same, Anurag Basu said, "It (budget) is always covered. None of my producers will complain about that. So, I know this is the budget I should play with. Metro is made on a modest budget because I knew this is an ensemble cast, no big stars. That I am very conscious about. And the industry is very ruthless".

Anurag Basu reveals how he and Ranbir Kapoor slashed their fees after Jagga Jasoos' failure

Anurag Basu went on to reveal that he and Ranbir Kapoor had slashed their fees so that producers wouldn't bear the loss for the box office failure of Jagga Jasoos.

"Jagga didn't make a lot of money, but we were just quite there. Ranbir took less money. He cut down his fees, I cut down my fees—all of us. Because we were passionate about the project, we were not running behind money. But we made sure that we cut down on our fees so that the producer doesn't suffer. Because it was our vision, our project," Basu concluded.

For the unversed, Jagga Jasoos was mounted on a big budget of Rs 131 crore. It opened with just Rs 8.21 crore and ended its theatrical run with a net of Rs 52.60 crore at the Indian box office. The Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer was a big box-office disaster. Although it was planned as a trilogy, the plans never continued further, as the first movie itself bombed.

