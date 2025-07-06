BLACKPINK DEADLINE World Tour in Goyang Day 2: BTS’ J-Hope, Jung Hae In, TWICE, SEVENTEEN and more attend

K-pop 3rd generation fans assemble; this one's for you! The second day of BLACKPINK's concert in South Korea, kicking off their DEADLINE World Tour in Goyang, saw celebrities pouring in from multiple K-pop groups, and onlookers could not believe the sheer stardom that surrounded them.

BTS member J-Hope led the pack as one of the most unexpected sightings of the event, as more friends of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa came in to support them. Members of Red Velvet, SEVENTEEN, TWICE, IDLE, and more, to name a few.

Advertisement

BLACKPINK DEADLINE World Tour in Goyang Day 2 attendees

It seemed like J-Hope had some trouble with his seating. After finding his place once, he ended up on his phone and was then moved to a different spot, near actor Lee Dong Hwi. It is unknown which of the four BLACKPINK members invited the BTS singer, sparking curiosity about the nature of their friendship. Just one day ago, he performed at PSY's SUMMER SWAG, impressing the attendees.

Videos and photos from the concert showed TWICE’s Nayeon and Jihyo, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, The8, and Jeonghan, Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi, I-DLE’s Minnie, IVE and LE SSERAFIM among the crowd, cheering for stars.

Moreover, BLACKPINK’s agency mates WINNER’s Seunghoon, memes of BABYMONSTER and TREASURE, were also in attendance, enjoying the girl group’s songs. Other actor friends of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa included Jung Hae In, Jung Ho Yeon, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Hyeri, making for one of the most star-studded events in recent K-pop history.

Advertisement

After kicking off their highly anticipated tour in South Korea, the girls who initially announced 10 stops increased it to 16. Soon, they will head to the USA and Canada for their North American leg, followed by a move to Europe in August. With a break in September, BLACKPINK will reconvene for their Asian concerts, which will span the end of the year, excluding December, and extend into 2026, with the last concert scheduled for January 25 in Hong Kong.

Previously, BLACKPINK performed their upcoming single JUMP for the first time, earning positive reactions from the fans. It is set to be officially released in the coming week, with release plans unconfirmed by YG Entertainment so far.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Goyang concert Day 1 attendees: Lee Min Ho, Lisa and Rosé’s families; here’s who witnessed DEADLINE tour kickoff