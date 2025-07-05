'India jaan chuka hai' Did Yuzvendra Chahal confirm his relationship with RJ Mahvash on The Great Indian Kapil Show?

The Great Indian Kapil Show's third episode kept audiences engaged throughout as Indian cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Abhishek Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal were seen as guest contestants. Amid all the fun, Chahal's comment on his personal life left everyone amazed. The Indian cricketer, who is rumored to be dating RJ Mahvash, indirectly confirmed his relationship with her with a witty comment that surprised everyone.

Did Yuzvendra Chahal confirm his relationship with RJ Mahvash?

In The Great Indian Kapil Show new episode, Kapil Sharma teased Yuzvendra Chahal for being blessed as he doesn't gain weight easily.

Navjot Singh Sidhu praises Chahal and says, "Chota teer, ghaav kare gambhir. Bohot jabardast chiz hai ye. Dhoni ko gend kar dega, 4 wicket nikal de dega. Jaha sab bhaag khade hote hai, waha Chahal khade rehte hai (He is a tiny dart that can cut deep. He is phenomenal. He will knock out Dhoni, will take 4 wickets. When everyone takes flight, Chahal is ready to fight).

Taking a dig at Chahal's relationships, Navjot Singh Sidhu continued, Sawal paida nahi hota ki team badal de. Chalo girlfriend ek ad badal deta hai (He will never change the team, although he changes girlfriend)."

This statement leaves everyone in splits. Kapil teased Sidhu for having great knowledge about everyone's personal lives. Kapil told Sidhu, "Aapke time pe tha nahi Instagram nahi toh aap bhi pakde jaate. (There was no Instagram at your time, otherwise even you could have being caught)."

Later, Kiku Sharda took a dig at Yuzvendra Chahal. He showed the Indian cricketer a shirt and questioned him about the lipstick mark on the shirt. Kiku constantly teased him for the lipstick mark and being in a relationship. Rishabh Pant also joined him and teased Chahal, saying, "He is free."

Yuzvendra Chahal then indirectly admitted that the country was aware of his rumored relationship with RJ Mahvash. He told Kiku, "India jaan chuka hai (India has learned)." He added, "4 mahine pehle (4 months ago)."

This statement left everyone surprised as Yuzvendra candidly confirmed his relationship with RJ Mahvash. While he didn't take names, but since the speculations of their romance started just a few months back, this revelation confirms their relationship.

The Great Indian Kapil Show new episode premiers at 8 PM every Satuday.

