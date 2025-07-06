Meet Ranveer Singh's 20-year-old actress Sara Arjun from Dhurandhar: Daughter of a South-Hindi actor and has acted with Chiyaan Vikram

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has been making waves ever since its teaser got released. Apart from a stellar cast that includes incredible talents like Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, the movie also has one more addition who is drawing all the attention. If you are also wondering about the girl seen romancing with Ranveer Singh in the teaser, here's everything you need to know about her.

Well, she is none other than Sara Arjun. Primarily seen in Tamil and Hindi movies, Sara Arjun is the daughter of South-Hindi actor Raj Arjun (Thalaivii, Secret Superstar). Born on January 18, 2005, the young actress began her acting journey as a toddler.

Interestingly, Sara was featured in more than 100 television commercials by the age of five. She later won acclaim for Deiva Thirumagal, where she played the role of Vikram's daughter.

Since then, Sara has never looked back and has worked across languages, including Hindi. She was a part of Ek Thi Daayan, Jai Ho, Jazbaa, The Song of Scorpions, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Saand Ki Aankh, Ajeeb Daastaans, Toolsidas Junior, and several other films. Lately, she has won acclaim for playing the younger Nandini in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.

And now, after a successful journey as a child actor, she is all set to mark her big Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar as a female lead. According to reports, the 20-year-old actress will appear in a brief yet pivotal role in Dhurandhar. In the teaser, she is seen grooving over a music track in a pub. Further, the actress is seen romancing with Ranveer Singh.

The movie is helmed by Aditya Dhar, who previously directed URI: The Surgical Strike. Dhurandhar is slated to be released on December 5, 2025. It will have a clash with Prabhas' The Raja Saab and Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj's Romeo.

