Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty is roaring like a legend in FIRST clear birthday special look

All eyes are on Rishab Shetty as he is all set to rage on the silver screens with Kantara Chapter 1. A prequel to his award-winning film Kantara, the movie has stayed in the headlines for one reason or another. On the actor's birthday, the makers have now shared new posters from the film, offering the first clear look at the Kannada actor's role in the movie.

Rishab Shetty's look revealed from Kantara Chapter 1

Taking to X, Hombale Films shared some powerful new posters of Kantara Chapter 1, which gave a clear first glimpse of Rishab Shetty as the lead. The actor could be seen looking powerful and ferocious while wielding an axe and a shield in his hands.

The thrilling first glimpse has gone viral in no time among fans, who can't help but be excited about the anticipated project.

Sharing the post, the makers wished the actor on his birthday and penned a lengthy caption highlighting the essence of the film.

An excerpt of it read “Where legends are born and the roar of the wild echoes…

#Kantara – A prequel to the masterpiece that moved millions. Wishing the trailblazing force behind the legend, @shetty_rishab a divine and glorious birthday.The much-awaited prequel to the divine cinematic phenomenon… #KantaraChapter1 roars into cinemas worldwide on October 2nd, 2025.”

Shooting completed for Kantara Chapter 1

Well, this film is a prequel to the highly successful film Kantara, released in 2022. With the release of the new poster, the makers not only reconfirmed the release date as October 2, 2025, but also assured the completion of the film’s shooting.

The prequel aspires to reach and extend beyond the benchmarks set by Kantara, which is touted as one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

The film will feature an extensive war sequence that has been crafted by hiring 500 skilled fighters and a total of 3000 people. The scene was shot in a vast 25-acre space over a period of 45-50 days.

Reports about boat accident on sets of Kantara Chapter 1

A few days back, there were reports about a boat capsizing accident on the sets of the upcoming film, from which Rishab and the crew were said to have narrowly escaped.

It is said to have taken place inside the Mani Reservoir in Karnataka, and an NDTV report suggested that the crew, including the lead actor himself, managed to escape before getting hurt.

However, later, the makers dismissed such news and claimed that nothing untoward had happened at all. The executive producer of the movie said, “No one was on the boat when it tipped over, and no accidents took place,” he assured.

Due to strong winds and rain, the ship set used as a backdrop had capsized, but since no one was near it at the time, there were no casualties or harm to the crew.”

