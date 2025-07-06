Calls for KPop Demon Hunters 2 Grow as Netflix Animation Pushes Soundtrack Golden for Awards Consideration

Netflix is pushing its hit animated film KPop Demon Hunters into the awards race. Variety confirmed that the streamer will officially submit the movie’s standout track 'Golden' for awards consideration.

Released on June 20, KPop Demon Hunters follows Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, three members of the fictional K-Pop girl group Huntr/x. In the film, the trio uses their voices to fight soul-eating demons and protect their loyal fans. The animated feature, produced by Sony Pictures Animation, quickly made waves.

The film debuted with 9.2 million views on Netflix in its first week and climbed to 24.2 million views in its second week. It reached Netflix’s Top 10 in all 93 countries tracked and hit No. 1 in 33 countries, including South Korea, Mexico, Brazil, France, and the Philippines.

‘Golden’ gets official single release

The anthem 'Golden' has become a major hit from the film’s soundtrack. The track will be released as an official single by Republic Records on Friday, July 4. The single will include three versions: 'Golden,' 'Golden - Instrumental,' and Golden - A Cappella.

The film’s soundtrack debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, making it the highest soundtrack debut of 2025. Huntr/x is now the top female group on Spotify by daily streams, and the album is the most-streamed project daily on the platform.

Here’s why ‘Golden’ stands out

'Golden' is performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI. It was written by EJAE and Mark Sonnenblick, and produced by 24, Ido, Teddy Park, and Ian Eisendrath. The song is now the most-streamed track from the KPop Demon Hunters album worldwide.

The song ties as the highest-charting song by a female K-Pop group in U.S. Spotify history, peaking at No. 3. It also debuted at No. 81 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has seen a 2000% increase in streams on Apple Music since its release.

Composer Ian Eisendrath told Variety that 'Golden' was the sixth song written for the film. “Our goal from day one was to have the songs double-function as songs that forward or comment on the action story, because I do not believe you can take up screen time and not have it do something for the story,” Eisendrath said.

In the movie, Huntr/x performs 'Golden' while sealing the Golden Honmoon, a barrier to keep demons away. The emotional bridge reveals lead singer Rumi’s secret: she is part-demon, with marks on her arms. “The bridge is totally a narrative character,” Eisendrath added. “It’s the moment that the conflict, in many ways, enters the story. It just has so much joy and reach and yearning and longing.”

