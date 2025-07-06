Maa Day 9 India Box Office: Kajol's supernatural-horror grows by 60 percent on 2nd Saturday; Nets Rs 1.60 crore

Maa, directed by Vishal Furia and starring Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta and others, after an ordinary Rs 26 crore net in week 1, saw a major drop in collections on 2nd Friday, impacted by new found competition in Metro...In Dino and Jurassic World: Rebirth. It only collected Rs 1 crore on day 8. The Kajol movie, fortunately grew by 60 percent on 2nd Saturday netting Rs 1.60 crore, and it shall add another Rs 1.75 crore net or so on Sunday, to go past the Rs 30 crore net India mark.

The Day Wise India Net Box Office Of Maa In India Is As Under

Particulars India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 26.25 crore 2nd Friday Rs 1 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 1.60 crore Total Rs 28.85 crore net in 9 days

Maa Has Got Appreciation, But It Has Not Translated To Strong Box Office Numbers

Maa, despite the appreciation by its target audience, has not been able to make a mark at the box office, due to multiple other bigger films playing concurrently in theatres. Had it released in a silent release phase, the collections could have gone over Rs 40 crore and perhaps very close to Rs 50 crore too.

Maa Has Done Reasonably For A Kajol Movie, But Unreasonably For A Movie From The World Of Shaitaan

The collections of Maa so far are pretty reasonable, if seen as a Kajol movie. However, Maa is also directly linked to a brand like Shaitaan, and for that, it should have done better. It will now be over to Shaitaan 2 to draw in the big crowds and have the supernatural-horror franchise, up and running.

Talking about the economics of Maa, it is a safe venture because of the presold non-theatrical deals, and the Rs 20 crore worth of global theatrical share.

Kajol's Upcoming Movie Projects

After Maa, Kajol will be seen in Sarzameen, co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The movie will stream on JioHotstar from 25th July, 2025. Kajol's next after Sarzameen is not confirmed.

Maa In Theatres

Maa plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Kajol and Maa.

