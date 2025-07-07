Are BTS' J-Hope and BLACKPINK's Jisoo close friends? Fans dig into invite to DEADLINE concert

On July 6, BLACKPINK’s second night of their DEADLINE tour in Goyang turned into an even bigger spectacle. Not just because of the music but due to a surprise appearance by BTS’ J-Hope.

The BTS rapper was spotted among the audience, sending both fans at the venue and online into a frenzy. Many were shocked to see him enjoying a BLACKPINK concert. This was especially surprising since he hadn’t been publicly known to be friends with any of the group members before.

J-Hope attends BLACKPINK’s concert

Social media quickly lit up with videos and photos of J-Hope arriving and quietly taking his seat in what appeared to be a VIP section. Seated near him were TWICE members Nayeon and Jihyo.

Despite the high-profile guest list, it was J-Hope who dominated headlines and fan discussions. His cheerful demeanor, dressed-down style, and unexpected appearance made him one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

Who invited J-Hope?

While fans were delighted by J-Hope’s attendance, many couldn’t help but wonder which BLACKPINK member invited him. Theories quickly formed, and soon, netizens landed on a popular guess: Jisoo.

The speculation gained momentum after fans noticed J-Hope’s manager carrying a bag from BLISSOO, Jisoo’s own label. The detail didn’t go unnoticed, and soon, many fans concluded that the two idols might be closer than the public realized.

Are J-Hope and Jisoo friends?

The possibility of a friendship between J-Hope and Jisoo has now taken over fan conversations. Many are eager to know how and when they got connected. While neither has publicly acknowledged their relationship, this isn’t the first time top idols from different groups have maintained private friendships.

Still, the sight of BTS and BLACKPINK members interacting in any form is rare. And fans are more than curious.

BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE tour heads global

After wrapping up their powerful opening shows on July 5 and 6 in Korea, BLACKPINK is now gearing up to take their DEADLINE tour around the world. Their next stop is Los Angeles, with performances scheduled for July 12 and 14. They will be followed by Chicago (July 18), Toronto (July 22–23), and New York (July 26–27).

In August, the tour will hit Europe with shows in Paris (August 2–3), Milan (August 6), Barcelona (August 9), and London (August 15–16). The grand finale is set for Tokyo, with three shows scheduled to take place from January 16 to 18, 2026.

