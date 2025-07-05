EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar’s reaction to Battle Of Galwan poster is fan love at its peak

Salman Khan has left the internet going gaga over the first look of his upcoming film, Battle Of Galwan. He recently shared the motion poster of the Apoorva Lakhia film, and ever since, social media has been buzzing about the same. Many have reacted to the poster, but now, Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai director, Ali Abbas Zafar, exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla and shared how he felt. The filmmaker called the actor ‘most earnest’ and we cannot agree more.

Ali Abbas Zafar’s reaction to Battle of Galwan poster

Salman Khan’s first look poster of Battle of Galwan has already created a lot of hype. The director of several of his films, like Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan, could not stop himself from praising the poster and the actor. While talking to us exclusively, he said, “Sagar khamoshi me sagar hi rehta hai…lehron se kehta hai woh zinda hai…he has the most earnest and powerful fan base.”

Battle Of Galwan poster

The motion poster featured Salman Khan in the intense look of an army officer. His face is soaked in blood, indicating a ruthless battle on the field. The background score is the biggest highlight as it evokes the feelings of patriotism instantly. Reportedly, Himesh Reshammiya has composed the background score, and he will be composing all the songs of the film. The motion poster gives a sneak peek at the backdrop of the movie, which says, "Over 15000 feet above sea level, India fought its most brutal battle without firing a single bullet."

Battle of Galwan Star Cast revealed

Apart from Salman Khan in the lead, we will be seeing Chitrangda Singh as the leading lady. This will be the first time we will get to see this fresh pairing. The supporting cast includes Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Harshil Shah, Heera Sohall, Vipin Bhardwaj, Abhilash Chaudhary and others.

For the unversed, Battle of Galwan will be directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The movie will be based on the true story of the battle between the Indian army and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in 2020. It is the same war where India executed 54 Chinese soldiers and won the war. The movie will be shot in real locations, in addition to the sets in Mumbai.

