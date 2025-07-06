Nora Fatehi breaks down in tears at Mumbai airport, bodyguard pushes fan away as he blocks her way

Nora Fatehi was seen visibly emotional at Mumbai airport on Sunday evening, July 6, sparking concern among fans and onlookers. The actress and dancer, who is known for her hit songs like O Saki Saki and Dilbar, tried to hold back tears as paparazzi cameras followed her every step inside the airport.

Nora arrived at the Mumbai airport dressed in an all-black outfit paired with dark sunglasses. She kept her head down and avoided eye contact while walking towards the entrance. Many noticed that she appeared teary-eyed and was seen wiping her face while her security team surrounded her.

Bodyguard pushes fan during selfie attempt

While Nora Fatehi made her way inside, a fan tried to get close to her for a quick selfie. This did not sit well with her bodyguard, who firmly pushed the fan aside and asked him to maintain distance. The moment was captured by photographers and videos, have since gone viral on social media.

Cryptic Instagram story sparks speculation

Adding to the concern, Nora Fatehi had earlier shared a post on her Instagram story with the Arabic phrase ‘Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilayhi Raji'un’, which means ‘Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed, to Him we will return.’ This phrase is commonly recited by Muslims upon hearing about a death, which left her followers wondering whom she might be mourning.

Nora Fatehi was last seen in Netflix’s series The Royals. She played Ayesha Dhondi, the ex-girlfriend of Ishaan Khatter’s character in the show, which also starred Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman.

Nora became popular after her dance number O Saki Saki from the 2019 film Batla House starring John Abraham. She has since featured in popular songs like Kamariya, Manike, Ek Toh Kum Zindagani, Kusu Kusu, and Rock Tha Party.

So far, Nora Fatehi has not released an official statement clarifying her grief or the reason behind her emotional state at the airport.

