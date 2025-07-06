Who is Harshil Shah? Meet young actor who started with web series, worked as AD in Kedarnath, and is set for big screen debut with Salman Khan’s Galwan

Salman Khan left all jaws dropped with the first-ever glimpse from his upcoming film Battle of Galwan. The Apoorva Lakhia directorial is an upcoming war drama which is inspired by real-life border conflict in the Galwan Valley area back in 2020.

Besides the superstar’s aura-defining presence from the glimpse, the cast of the movie also features debutant Harshil Shah, who is said to be playing a crucial role. In this article, we will learn a little bit more about him.

Who is Harshil Shah?

Harshil Shah rose to fame with his popular presence in multiple advertisement commercials and ad films. He holds a professional degree in acting from two prominent institutions—the NYU Tisch School of Arts as well as the renowned Lee Strasberg Studio.

Harshil’s stint in advertisement, training in dance

Besides getting academically trained for acting, Harshil forayed into the media industry after being a part of the New York theatre circuit. Additionally, he is trained in dancing and comes with a sound experience of the craft of films and performing arts.

Harshil Shah worked as an AD in Kedarnath and made his acting debut with a web series.

Harshil’s first step into the world of cinema came with the technical aspect when he started working as an assistant director on the sets of the film Kedarnath, starring Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput.

He also worked as an AD for PK director Rajkumar Hirani’s production house. Later he became the face of the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan IPL campaign under the banner of Viacom18.

In 2023, Harshil Shah made his acting debut with the web series Taj: Divided by Blood, which aired on Zee5. The young performer got to share the screen space with talented actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Dharmendra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aashim Gulati, Zarina Wahab and more.

In one of his previous interviews with Outlook, Harshil had reacted to this big opportunity and had called it a dream come true moment while getting to work with the Ijaazat actor.

Harshil said, “When I went to New York, I had a bucket list of 10 things that I wanted to do in my career, and one of those was to share screen space with Naseer Sir. Honestly, I thank my stars for having done that so early in my career. Naseer sir is an institution in himself. 'Taj: Divided By Blood' happened by chance, and I am glad it did.”

Harshil Shah gets a big film debut with Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan

Up next, Harshil has now bagged a grand offer for a mainstream film debut in Salman Khan’s forthcoming war drama Battle of Galwan. The actor re-shared the teaser of the Apoorva Lakhia directorial recently, confirming the same.

While his role in the project is still yet to be revealed, it is reported that Harshil joins six other young debutants who will be a part of this film. It would be interesting to witness what kind of performance he delivers in the massive movie.

