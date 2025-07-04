Metro In Dino Movie Review: Anurag Basu's film is sweet, reflective but inconsistent and all over the place

Plot

Metro...In Dino, much like Life in a... Metro, explores the intertwined lives of individuals navigating love, heartbreak, and self-discovery in India’s bustling metropolitan cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore.

The stories delve into themes such as falling out of love, the strain of work-life imbalance on relationships, the journey of exploring one’s sexuality, and recognizing toxic dynamics. Each character, vulnerable and sometimes flawed, ultimately follows their heart, no matter how practical or impractical the choice may seem, all in the pursuit of love.

What Works for Metro... In Dino

Metro... In Dino strikes an emotional chord, thanks to Anurag Basu's signature storytelling. The film feels relatable, reflective and rooted in everyday emotions and complex relationships. True to Basu’s style, it’s unabashedly filmy and musical, with its songs and background score forming the emotional core of the narrative.

Each actor brings a unique and personal touch to their character. From the immaturity of young love to the quiet strength of mature affection, the film covers a wide emotional spectrum. There’s a gentle simplicity to the storytelling, delivered in warm and honest doses. The narrative remains sincere, sensitive, affectionate, and unpretentious. By the end, you’re left feeling enriched, seeing love and relationships in a deeper, more personal light.

What Doesn’t Work for Metro... In Dino

Despite its heart, Metro... In Dino suffers from its length and scattered structure. Even for long-time admirers of Basu’s work, the film can feel exhausting at times. Unlike some of his earlier films that flow effortlessly, this one struggles to have cohesiveness. The various storylines don’t come together as seamlessly as one would hope.

The climax, where each protagonist seemingly experiences a sudden "eureka" moment, feels random and underdeveloped. Additionally, noticeable dubbing issues in parts of the film pull you out of the experience. Still, Metro... In Dino remains a film full of heart and intention.

Performances in Metro... In Dino

The ensemble cast commits wholeheartedly to Basu’s vision. The result is a range of solid performances. The director draws out, great to good portrayals, depending on the strength of the individual stories.

Anupam Kher is a standout, with a storyline that offers him rich material to showcase his depth. Similarly, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal deliver strong performances, although the uneven flow of their story undermines its emotional payoff.

Konkona Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi’s segment is the most entertaining and feels like the most fun, both for the audience and the actors. Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur’s story is deeply relatable and addresses important themes. However, Aditya's absence in significant parts post-interval lessens the impact of their arc. Despite solid work, their performances don’t fully land as intended. Neena Gupta appears to have had a blast with her role. She is amazing.

The supporting cast that includes Saswata Chatterjee, Rohan Gurbaxani, and Kush Jotwani, complement the leads effectively. Special mention to the young actress who plays the daughter of Konkona Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi. She leaves a lasting impression.

Final Verdict of Metro... In Dino

Metro... In Dino may not match the brilliance of Life in a... Metro, but it certainly has a beating heart. The sincerity in Anurag Basu's craft is undeniable. While the film falters in structure and pacing, it succeeds in capturing the emotional messiness of modern relationships. Despite its flaws, it stands as a genuine, heartfelt attempt to tell personal and human stories.

