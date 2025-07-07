Saira Banu recalls love note written by Dilip Kumar on his death anniversary: ‘Sahib wasn’t just my life’s greatest joy…’

Dilip Kumar was one of the most loved actors in Bollywood and continues to remain so even after his demise. Saira Banu often keeps posting his pictures and videos shares some unknown and lesser-known facts about her late husband and treats their fans with stories that will stay in their hearts. 7th July 2025 marks his 4th death anniversary. Sharing a post to remember him, his wife wrote a long note and called him ‘my life’s greatest joy’.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saira Banu shared a video featuring everyone’s favorite Dilip Kumar. The video had several clips of him from different movies and many unseen pictures. She also put the veteran star’s song ‘Akele hi akele chala hai’ in the background. In her long note, the actress wrote, “The dearth of Sahib could never go… and yet, I am still with him. One in thought, in mind, in life. In this lifetime, and in the next, my soul has learnt to walk beside him even in his absence.”

Saira Banu further added that every year she cradles to her late husband’s memories on his death anniversary. She also stated that his well-wishers, admirers, friends and family never forget this day and this makes her feel that there will always be space for the veteran star in everyone’s hearts.

Saira further went on to call Dilip Kumar ‘life’s greatest joy’. Stating a fact about him, Banu said, “He adored sports played cricket and football like he’d been born on the field and often said, ‘If not destiny, I would have been a national-level sportsman.’ But destiny had its own plans and gave the world the greatest actor of all time instead.”

Recalling a fun incident where Kumar left her a loving note and called her an aunty, the actress stated, “There was one evening I remember clearly our home filled with the strains of classical music, the darbar in full flow. Sahib quietly slipped away, craving a moment of rest. Later, I found a note he’d left behind, ‘Feeling sleepy, what do you suggest, Aunty?... Yours 100%.’ He made the ordinary moments eternal.”