Fact Check: Did BLACKPINK’s Jennie behave ‘rudely’ with staff at Goyang concert? Fans reveal truth behind shoe mishap clip

On June 5 and 6, BLACKPINK reunited in full force. They kicked off their highly anticipated DEADLINE world tour with back-to-back concerts at the Goyang Stadium. The venue was packed with fans from all walks of life, ranging from everyday supporters to celebrities. BLINKs had eagerly awaited the group’s return to the stage.

During the shows, BLACKPINK premiered their new track, Jump, electrifying the audience with its high energy and bold choreography. However, it was an unexpected moment involving Jennie that ended up stealing headlines.

Jennie’s on-stage shoe malfunction goes viral

Despite the electrifying performances, one particular moment unexpectedly stole the spotlight: a shoe mishap involving Jennie during the performance of Forever Young.

Midway through the number, Jennie appeared to experience difficulty with her footwear. It prompted her to signal crew members for help. The brief disruption was caught on camera. A clip showing Jennie animatedly communicating with the staff quickly made rounds online.

In the video, she points toward her foot and appears to explain how the shoe should be fixed. Her actions seemed hurried, likely due to the pace of the concert and the need to jump back into choreography. However, the moment sparked a wave of polarizing responses.

Netizens criticize Jennie for ‘rude’ behavior

As the video spread, some netizens criticized Jennie’s tone and gestures. They label her behavior as “impolite” or “entitled.” Several social media users interpreted her expressions and body language as dismissive toward the backstage crew.

They even go as far as to use harsh language and personal insults in their commentary. The backlash grew rapidly, with some accusing the idol of being ungrateful despite the hard work of the staff behind the scenes.

Fans defend Jennie

However, many fans pushed back against the criticism. They argued that Jennie’s urgency was misunderstood. Supporters pointed out that she was smiling during part of the interaction. Supporters also point out that her gestures seemed more focused on solving the problem quickly rather than scolding anyone.

Others emphasized that performance issues, such as wardrobe or shoe malfunctions, are common. They added that such problems need immediate attention to prevent injury or disrupt the group’s coordination.

With many more stops ahead on the DEADLINE tour, fans are hoping that future shows will focus more on the music rather than viral controversies. Regardless of the online noise, BLACKPINK's Goyang concerts made one thing clear: the queens are back, and they're just getting started.

