Lee Jong Suk, Moon Ga Young’s Law and the City Ep 3-4 OTT Release: Date, where to watch, what to expect, more

With the first two episodes already making an impact, Law and the City has positioned itself as one of the most talked-about new dramas of the summer. The series features a talented cast led by Lee Jong Suk and Moon Ga Young. It premiered on July 5, 2025.

Unlike typical legal dramas that revolve heavily around sensational trials or high-profile corruption, Law and the City leans into the day-to-day grind. It balances ambition, moral dilemmas, and mental fatigue in a world where winning isn’t always everything.

Advertisement

When will Episodes 3 and 4 be released?

Fans eager for the following chapters won’t have to wait long. Law and the City follows a biweekly schedule, with new episodes airing every weekend. Here’s the confirmed schedule for the next two episodes:

Episode 3 – Saturday, July 12

Episode 4 – Sunday, July 13

Both episodes will be broadcast on tvN at 9:00 PM KST (5:30 PM IST), continuing the show’s weekend prime-time slot.

Where can you watch Law and the City?

For viewers in South Korea, Law and the City is airing exclusively on tvN. International fans, however, can also tune in. The drama is being streamed globally through Disney+ in select regions. Meanwhile, Indian audiences can catch the series via Disney+ Hotstar (JioCinema) shortly after the original broadcast.

The show will run for a total of 12 episodes. It is expected to offer a tightly written arc that promises both character development and emotional payoff.

What is Law and the City about?

Advertisement

Set in the busy legal district of Seocho, the story revolves around five associate attorneys employed at law firms. While they fight for justice in courtrooms by day, they also deal with late-night deadlines, personal regrets, and the struggle to find meaning in their fast-paced lives.

The lead characters include:

Lee Jong Suk as Ahn Ju Hyeong

Moon Ga Young as Kang Hui Ji

Kang You Seok as Cho Chang Won

Ryu Hye Young as Bae Mun Jeong

Im Sung Jae as Ha Sang Gi

Together, their intersecting stories create a layered and emotional look into what it means to survive and thrive in the city’s legal world. With Episodes 3 and 4 just around the corner, now is the perfect time to catch up.

ALSO READ: Lee Jong Suk, Moon Ga Young’s Law and the City Release: When and where to watch on OTT, cast, plot, more