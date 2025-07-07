Why Hasn't Travis Kelce Proposed to Taylor Swift? Here's What is Known About NFL Star's Marriage Plans With Songstress

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift continue to make headlines, but fans hoping for an engagement soon may have to wait. Despite their close and supportive relationship, the Kansas City Chiefs star is not planning to propose yet.

A new report from the Daily Mail reveals that Kelce is holding back on asking Swift's hand in marriage, despite rumors suggesting a possible July 4th engagement. A source told Daily Mail, "Travis isn't going to ask for her hand in marriage this weekend. He is likely going to pop the question, but it is going to be when he isn't playing anymore and not getting ready for a big NFL season."

Football comes first for Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce's dedication to his football career is one reason for the delay. With training camp and the NFL season ahead, the tight end wants to stay focused on his game. His commitment to the Kansas City Chiefs remains strong, just as his devotion to Swift does.

Taylor Swift, meanwhile, is enjoying some quieter moments after wrapping up her record-breaking Eras Tour. She's also taking time to reset after facing public challenges. Swift was booed at the Super Bowl earlier this year, and her name has recently been mentioned in a legal situation involving her close friend, Blake Lively.

A source shared, "Taylor has had quite the year." Now, the singer is choosing to relax away from the spotlight. She's spending quality time with Kelce, her family, and close friends.

"She is eager to celebrate and unwind, and she is going to have something go down party-wise with Travis, family, and some good friends," the insider added, describing her more intimate July 4th plans.

Here's why an engagement might still happen later

Even if there's no proposal yet, those close to the couple say Kelce remains an important part of Swift's life. He was by her side when she regained her master recordings earlier this year. A source told PEOPLE, "He was by her side for that milestone...and he wouldn't have wanted it any other way."

Kelce is also helping Swift behind the scenes. Reports indicate that he gives her massages and accompanies her on workouts every day. These small things show how serious he is about their bond, even as the world waits for a ring.

