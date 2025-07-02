EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor to shake a leg with Disha Patani for two peppy songs in Vishal Bhardwaj's untitled film co-starring Triptii Dimri

Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Deva in January this year, is busy working on his next with Vishal Bhardwaj, co-starring Triptii Dimri. The movie is all set to release in theatres on 5th December, 2025. Pinkvilla has a big news for Shahid Kapoor fans. The Kaminey actor is all set to kick off the shoot for two back-to-back dance numbers, part of the commercial actioner with Vishal Bhardwaj. The surprise here is that Disha Patani joins Shahid for a special cameo.

Shahid Kapoor Is All Set To Shake A Leg With Disha Patani On 2 Songs In His Next With Vishal Bhardwaj, Co-Starring Triptii Dimri

Sources close to the shoot have revealed exciting details. Huge sets have been built for both songs. Fans can expect two massy dance dhamaka numbers. This marks the first time Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani will share the screen together. “Both songs have the moves and the beats that Shahid’s songs are known to have. The appeal of both is completely different, but the wide mass appeal that comes standard with every Shahid song is common to both numbers,” the source shared.

Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani's Dance Numbers Promise To Be A Visual Treat

“Shahid and Disha will be together for a song for the very first time ever. Fans are in for a visual treat. They’re bringing serious style and energy to both tracks,” added the source, hinting that this combo is sure to set the screens on fire.

Shahid Kapoor Essays Another Complex In This Vishal Bhardwaj Directorial

Shahid is known for nailing complex roles. From Haider to Kabir Singh, he has shined in layered characters. Fans have high hopes pinned on this film, because the combo of Shahid and Vishal Bhardwaj has seldom disappointed them.

The Shoot For The Songs Is Going To Start Soon

The shoot for the songs is about to begin. The sets are ready and the dance numbers will be a highlight of the film. Shahid’s signature style shall meet Disha’s charm and flair for the first time on the big screen.

