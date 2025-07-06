Box Office: Metro In Dino sees an upward trend in opening weekend; Collects Rs 15.75 crore in 3 days but...

The Anurag Basu-directed Metro In Dino has seen an upward trend at the box office in its opening weekend, though the overall collections continue to be on the lower side. After opening at Rs 3.25 crore on Friday, the romantic saga jumped at Rs 5.75 crore on Saturday, and consolidated itself with another spike to Rs 6.75 crore on Sunday, taking the 3-day total collections to Rs 15.75 crore.

The film has done best business in Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Kolkata, and Delhi, and the title ‘Metro’ has boosted the biz by about 10 percent. Unlike the first part, the music of Metro In Dino has not landed well, and a hit album could have resulted in the first weekend collections closer to the Rs 25 crore.

While the numbers for the opening weekend are low, the positive for Metro In Dino rests in the trend, as the film has managed to show a growth on Sunday too. A Monday closer to Friday will keep Metro In Dino in the race to hit reasonable numbers in the long run, though with higher costs, the film is far away from emerging a successful venture. A hold on Monday will automatically escalate the rise on Tuesday owing to the discounted pricing, putting the film in a better position at box office than what it looked like on the first day.

The film has performed best in the national multiplex chains, where it also got preferential showcasing. The top 3 multiplexes – PVRInox and Cinepolis – have contributed 65 percent of the total business over the weekend, which largely speaks about the appeal of the film too.

Here’s a look at the day wise box office collections of Metro In Dino:

Friday: Rs 3.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 5.75 crore

Sunday: Rs 6.75 crore

Total: Rs 15.75 crore

