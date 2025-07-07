K-dramas to watch on OTT this week, July 7–13: Lee Soo Hyuk, Arin's S Line to Seo In Guk's Better Late Than Single

July 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for K-drama fans, with 11 new series set to premiere on various OTT platforms. This week (July 7 to 13) marks the release of a highly anticipated thriller – Lee Soo Hyuk and Arin's S Line. Additionally, a brand-new dating reality show is also set to premiere.

Additionally, you can look forward to new episode releases of ongoing dramas like Head Over Heels, GOOD BOY, The First Night with the Duke, and more.

New K-dramas premieres

Better Late Than Single

Starring Seo In Guk and Kang Han Na as panelists, this dating reality show features 'eternal singles' (people who have never been in a relationship) having their first dating experience. It will premiere on July 8 on Netflix.

S Line

Starring Lee Soo Hyuk, Lee Da Hee, and Arin, this fantasy thriller follows the mystery behind red lines appearing above the heads of people, connecting them with those they had s*xual relationships with. It will premiere on July 11 on Wavve.

Ongoing K-dramas

In addition to the above-mentioned ones, several ongoing series will also return with new episodes. Check the list below:

Head Over Heels

In episodes 5 and 6, Cho Yi Hyun will continue to protect Choo Young Woo from evil spirits. Watch it on July 7 and 8 on Prime Video or tvN.

Salon de Holmes

In episodes 7 and 8, Lee Si Young, Jung Young Joo, and the squad will try to find the stalker who targets women on their way home. Watch it on July 7 and 8 on ENA.

Hunter With a Scalpel

In the finale, Kang Hoon and Park Ju Hyun will finally find Park Yong Woo, marking the end of their mission. Watch episodes 14-16 on July 7 to 10 on Disney+ or U+ Mobile TV.

Our Movie

In episodes 9 and 10, Namkoong Min and Jeon Yeo Been might start dating or grow further apart. Watch it on July 11 and 12 on Wavve. South Korean viewers can also stream it on Disney+.

The First Night with the Duke

In episodes 9 and 10, Ok Taecyeon will assist Seohyun in recovering from her injuries. Watch it on July 9 and 10 on Viki.

GOOD BOY

In episodes 13 and 14, Kim So Hyun vows revenge for Park Bo Gum's critical condition. Catch it on July 12 and 13 on Prime Video. Korean viewers can also watch it on Netflix, Disney+, Wavve, or TVING.

