Kelly Osbourne is Engaged: Sid Wilson Proposes to Longtime Partner Onstage at Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Black Sabbath Concert

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson are officially engaged. The Slipknot member proposed to the TV star during her father, Ozzy Osbourne’s, last concert with Black Sabbath at Villa Park in England on Saturday, July 5.

Fans witnessed the special moment through a video shared on Instagram. Sid Wilson called out to Kelly, saying, “Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world.” Her father, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, humorously interrupted, shouting, “F--- off, you’re not marrying my daughter.”

Laughing, Wilson carried on with his proposal. “Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you. So, in front of your family and all of our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?” Kelly, clearly surprised, nodded yes before hugging Wilson tightly.

Their family, including their mom, Sharon Osbourne, and brother, Jack Osbourne, cheered them on.

A love story 25 years in the making

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson have known each other since 1999. They first met when Slipknot toured with Ozzfest, the music festival created by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. Although they stayed friends for years, they made their romance official in January 2022.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE the couple was 'very happy together.' On their first Valentine's Day as a couple, Kelly shared a heartfelt Instagram post. "After 23 years of friendship I can't believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson," she wrote.

Wilson replied with his own post, "There is not enough colours to display the palette of Love I have for you in my Heart. Happy Valentines Day my Love XoXo."

In May 2022, Kelly revealed on Instagram that they were expecting a baby. She shared a photo holding an ultrasound image, writing, "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

Their son, Sidney, arrived later that year. Although Kelly wanted to keep his birth private, Sharon revealed the news on The Talk in January 2023, mentioning that his name is Sidney and that they were doing great, but Kelly wouldn't allow any pictures of him to be shared.

