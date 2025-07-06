Ravi Mohan is 'charming', says alleged GF Kenishaa Francis as she talks about his support for her music video

Ravi Mohan’s personal life grabbed the limelight after rumors of his rumored relationship with singer-turned-therapist Keneeshaa Francis broke out. While the duo has many times denied it, the speculations do not seem to die out. Moreover, their continued appearances together add more fuel to the fire.

Keneeshaa Francis talks about getting support from Ravi Mohan

Advertisement

Ravi made a strong cameo in Keneeshaa’s newly released music video, Andrum Indrum. In an interview with Chennai Times, the singer broke her silence on her equation with the actor and remarked on how he chose to be by her side in rough times, despite being in pain himself.

Keneeshaa said, “He’s sweet, charming, and the nicest person. When times are rough, it takes more than strength for someone in pain to choose how they can stand by certain people, and his support only made the video and the song a hundred times better."

When Keneeshaa clapped back at gossip about her being pregnant

Previously, in an interaction with Behindwoods TV, Keneeshaa spilled beans on the unnecessary trolling and criticism that she went through, including some nay-sayers even commenting that she was pregnant.

Responding to them sassily, the artist mentioned, “Many people are also saying that I am pregnant. I have a six-pack. I am not pregnant. Whatever anyone says, it comes back to them. Karma does not leave. One day, everyone will know what is true or false. Until then, eat biryani and take rest.”

Advertisement

Ravi Mohan revealed living in a rented space

Recently, at the pre-release event for the film 3BHK, starring Siddharth and R. Sarathkumar, Ravi Mohan grabbed attention when he revealed how much the premise of the movie was relatable to his own life.

The Parasakthi actor mentioned that he now values the meaning of having a roof above one’s head, especially now that he has been living on rent himself.

His revelation led many to speculate whether the actor had moved out of his own place and was now living on rent as a result.

In his words, “I have never lived in a rented house before. Since my birth, this is the only home that belongs to me. Now I am living in one of those houses. So it was possible for us to relate many things together very soon.”

ALSO READ: Paramasivan Fathima OTT Release: Here’s when and where to watch Tamil horror thriller starring Vimal, Chayadevi