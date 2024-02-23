BTS' Dynamite creates history as fastest K-pop group MV to reach 1.8 billion views surpassing BLACKPINK

BTS continues to make YouTube history with their English single Dynamite. The iconic song by the legendary group has achieved another milestone as it becomes the fastest K-pop group music video to reach 1.8 billion views on the platform.

BTS’ creates history with Dynamite

According to BIGHIT MUSIC (BTS’ agency), BTS' music video for their 2020 hit Dynamite crossed the 1.8 billion views mark on February 23 at around 3:06 AM KST. This achievement makes Dynamite the first Korean boy group music video to reach this milestone on YouTube and also the fastest K-pop group music video to achieve this feat.

BTS initially released Dynamite on August 21, 2020, at 1 PM KST, 9:30 AM IST. It took just over 3 years, 6 months, 1 day, and 14 hours for the music video to reach the 1.8 billion views milestone. The previous record for the fastest K-pop group music video to surpass 1.8 billion views was held by BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU, which achieved the milestone in approximately 3 years, 7 months, and 16 days.

Watch the epic music video of Dynamite here-

More about Dynamite

Dynamite instantly became a sensation following its release by BTS. Described as an upbeat disco-pop song with elements of funk, soul, and bubblegum pop, it draws inspiration from 1970s music. The track was crafted to provide comfort to listeners amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing joy and gratitude for life's simple pleasures.

Upon its debut, Dynamite received global acclaim from music critics for its infectious catchiness and universally appealing retro vibe. It marked a significant milestone for the band, earning them their first Grammy nomination in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, thereby becoming the first Korean pop act to achieve such recognition. Commercially, Dynamite enjoyed immense success on a global scale.

Dynamite made an explosive debut by landing at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking BTS's first-ever chart-topping single in the United States. This achievement also solidified BTS as the first all-South Korean act to reach the top of the Hot 100. Additionally, the song set and shattered numerous records. Originally released as a standalone single, Dynamite was subsequently featured on BTS's fifth Korean-language album, BE, which was released on November 20.

