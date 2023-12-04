Did BTS' RM hint at military enlistment date or upcoming new release? New post sparks speculation

BTS' RM posted a new picture on his Instagram story which hints at his future activities. In November it was announced that BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook had initiated the military enlistment process. Following this, Jungkook had also confirmed that he would be enlisting this December. Here is a look at RM's recent post.

BTS' RM hinting at military enlistment or a new release?

On December 4, BTS' RM took to Instagram and added a story which showed a picture of a track edit and along with that the caption read, 'D-7 and I'm...'. This has given rise to speculations that the rapper is either hinting at military enlistment or an upcoming track. Earlier it was reported that members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook would be enlisting on December 11 and 12. By that calculation, his post might hint at his enlistment. On the other hand, the picture showed a track edit so it might also indicate a new release.

BTS' recent activities

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star will be streaming on Disney+ from December 20. The docuseries will look back on the past 10 years of their careers.

On November 29, it was reported that members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook would be enlisting in the military in December. Later, there were also reports stating that V would be enlisting in special forces and that Jimin and Jungkook would possibly receive basic training under assistant trainer Jin. Regarding such news, BIGHIT MUSIC stated that they could not confirm anything as of yet.

BIGHIT MUSIC had previously announced that BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook had initiated the process of mandatory military enlistment. Members Jin, J-Hope, and SUGA are currently fulfilling their military duties.

Jungkook later confirmed that he would be the next to enlist in the military. The member would be joining in December, and he announced the news in an emotional letter to fans.

Jungkook and Jimin returned from Japan to South Korea on November 26. They were seen filming through a camera at the airport, which hinted at the duo's upcoming collaborative project. On SUGA's show Suchwita, Jungkook revealed that he and Jimin had been shooting for a travel variety show.

