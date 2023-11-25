Ex-EXO member, Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years in prison for sexual assault; details inside

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Kris Wu's attempt to appeal against a preliminary court’s ruling was rejected by Beijing's Third Intermediate People's Court, resulting in a 13-year sentence for the former EXO member in a case involving charges of sexual assault under intoxication.

Kris Wu received a 13-year prison term for sexual assault

On the 24th, Beijing's Third Intermediate People's Court upheld the initial verdict, imposing a 13-year prison sentence on Kris, the former EXO member, for charges of rape and group licentiousness. His appeal was dismissed in accordance with China's two-instance legal system, rendering this appellate decision final.

As per the K-media, the Beijing court stated, “Wu Yifan exploited situations where a majority of the victims were under the influence of alcohol, engaging in sexual acts amounting to rape. Furthermore, he orchestrated and participated in licentious activities, establishing him as the principal offender in group licentiousness.” Emphasizing the clarity of facts and the sufficiency of compelling evidence in the original judgment, the judges justified their decision.

This legal outcome marks a significant development in Kris's case, reaffirming the severity of the charges against him. The court's emphasis on the exploitation of vulnerable situations and active involvement in group licentiousness underscores the gravity of the offenses, leading to the imposition of a substantial prison term. As China's legal process concludes with this final appellate decision, Kris Wu faces the consequences of his actions, with the court reinforcing the validity of the original ruling based on the presented evidence and circumstances.

More details about Kris Wu’s case

In July 2021, a Chinese netizen exposed allegations against Kris Wu, including rape, sexual assault, and coercion for job opportunities. The idol's agency denied the claims, but Du Meizhu revealed proof of the agency offering money for retracting statements. Consequently, Kris Wu faced brand deal losses and social media censorship. Later, Beijing police detained him, confirming some harassment claims.

By November 2022, Kris Wu faced deportation after being found guilty of raping three women between November and December 2020, resulting in a 13-year sentence. He appealed, but the Beijing Third Intermediate People's Court dismissed it, upholding the original 13-year imprisonment and ordering his deportation post-sentence completion.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who has experienced sexual assault of any kind, is going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo suffers neuralgia and neuritis amidst comeback, yet continues activities while recuperating