EXO’s Sehun proves his unchanging popularity in China with record-breaking magazine sales

The latest edition of SENSE Magazine, graced by Sehun on its cover, witnessed a remarkable success with an astounding 201,551 copies sold within the initial hour of its launch. This outstanding performance translated into a substantial revenue of 14,463,695 Chinese yuan, solidifying Sehun's position as the top-selling foreign artist in China's magazine market.

Sehun’s popularity in China

Sehun's appearance in the earlier edition of SPOTLiGHT magazine resulted in an impressive sales record, totaling an astounding 209,000 copies and generating revenue exceeding 10 million Chinese yuan. The issue set the record for the highest magazine sales for a non-Chinese celebrity in China. Sehun has now broken his own record that he set earlier with the latest issue of SENSE magazine.

Meanwhile, Sehun, born in the year 1994, is anticipated to commence his mandatory military service later this year. This follows Sehun's notable role in the TVING original drama titled All That We Loved, where he showcased his acting prowess. Concurrently, he has been actively engaged in music, contributing to EXO's seventh full album titled EXIST, released in July. As the anxiety grows regarding his upcoming military service, fans eagerly await the multifaceted artist's return to the entertainment scene following this pivotal period in his career.

Sehun’s choice of fit for the magazine

Sehun's forward-thinking fashion selections took the spotlight, presenting a warm winter aesthetic that resonated strongly with fans. Adorned in a striking red shawl and donning an elegant black overcoat, the artist, holding an umbrella, exuded a winter fantasy ambiance. The recent photoshoot not only marked the fulfillment of fans' eagerly awaited collaboration but also celebrated the anticipation surrounding it. Sehun lived up to expectations, gracing the pages with his charismatic presence.

His hairstyle, neatly parted down the middle, added to the allure of the shoot, emphasizing simplicity that accentuated his features, exuding a charming boyish appeal. The choice of makeup, featuring a matte base and lip balm, further enhanced his overall look.

On October 17, 2023, rumors circulated online about EXO members Sehun and Chanyeol leaving SM Entertainment for solo careers with other agencies. Reports from SBS sparked speculations, but SM Entertainment, in a statement to SPOTV News and Herald Pop, denied the claims. The company affirmed that the idols' contracts remained in effect, and EXO's activities would persist under SM.

