Fact Check: Did BTS' Jungkook, Cha Eun Woo and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, Jeonghan dine together recently?

The sight of K-pop idol autographs on restaurant walls is nothing new in South Korea. However, a recent update from a popular BBQ eatery has caused a flurry of online speculation. Apgujeong Matzip, a restaurant located in Seoul, recently gained attention after a content creator uploaded a video.

It showed signed autographs from some of the biggest names in K-pop: BTS' Jungkook, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, and SEVENTEEN members Mingyu and Jeonghan. Given the popularity of these artists, the video spread quickly across social media. It prompted enthusiastic chatter among fans who began speculating whether all four idols had visited the restaurant together.

Did the '97 liners hang out together?

The excitement was particularly fueled by the well-known friendship between Jungkook, Cha Eun Woo, and Mingyu. As members of the '97 liners' friendship circle (a group of male idols born in 1997), the trio's public interactions have always delighted fans.

The addition of Jeonghan's autograph sparked curiosity, as his name isn't typically associated with the core 97-liner group. Social media erupted with posts celebrating the possibility of a rare get-together. Fans express joy over their potential bonding time.

But the timeline tells a different story

Despite the excitement, not everyone was convinced. Eagle-eyed fans pointed out that the restaurant had posted images of the idols' autographs on different dates. This suggests the signatures may not have come from a single visit.

A closer look at Apgujeong Matzip's Instagram page confirmed that the posts showcasing each autograph were shared separately over time. This casts doubt on the theory of a joint dinner. This discrepancy led some fans to reconsider the possibility of a group outing. Many acknowledge that while the signatures were real, the idols likely dined there individually on different occasions.

Military schedules further complicate the theory

Adding to the skepticism are the military enlistment timelines of two of the four idols in question. Both BTS' Jungkook and SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan are currently serving their mandatory military duties. This makes it nearly impossible for them to have attended a public gathering like this in recent weeks.

Jungkook enlisted on December 12, 2023, alongside fellow BTS member Jimin. He is expected to complete his service by June 11, 2025. Meanwhile, Jeonghan began his military service on September 26, 2024. He is currently fulfilling his duties through an alternative service route.

Unlike Jungkook and Jeonghan, Cha Eun Woo and Mingyu have yet to enlist. On May 29, 2025, Fantagio Entertainment confirmed that Cha Eun Woo would be joining the military on July 28, 2025. As for SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, PLEDIS Entertainment has not released any official statements regarding his enlistment plans.

Given these overlapping military commitments, the likelihood of Jungkook and Jeonghan being present at the restaurant together, or with the other two idols, seems slim.

