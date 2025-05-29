Watch: IU stars in emotional A Beautiful Person music video with Cha Eun Woo amid military enlistment announcement

IU has unveiled a visually captivating music video for A Beautiful Person featuring Balming Tiger, a touching B-side track from her remake album “Kkot Galpi 3” (A Flower Bookmark Pt. 3). Released through her agency EDAM Entertainment, the video has drawn widespread attention for its emotional depth and a surprise appearance by ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo.

IU and Cha Eun Woo's A Beautiful Person MV:

The narrative-driven video plays out like a modern fable, centering on a boy born as a being of light, cherished by all but gradually overwhelmed by his uniqueness. As time passes, he begins to wear a mask to hide his glow. He eventually encounters a girl who also hides her face, and the two form a quiet, powerful connection. In a pivotal rooftop scene, the characters—played by IU and Cha Eun Woo—remove their masks, symbolizing acceptance and vulnerability. A Beautiful Person is part of IU’s latest album, which reimagines beloved Korean classics with her signature emotional delivery.

The narrative is further elevated by heartfelt voice-overs from both IU and Cha Eun Woo, which infuse the story with emotional depth and nuance. Their compelling on-screen presence stands out, reminiscent of their previous collaboration for a jewelry brand campaign earlier this year. Since its debut, the video has quickly gained traction, earning acclaim for its powerful message, striking visuals, and standout performances.

Fans Reaction:

This collaboration between IU and Cha Eun Woo has deeply resonated with fans, blending music, narrative, and striking visuals into a powerful artistic experience. The video’s exploration of identity, emotional connection, and healing continues to leave a lasting impression, marking another standout achievement in both artists’ evolving careers.

One fan commented, “It’s beautiful—the meaning, the track, the lyrics, and of course, Cha Eun Woo.” Another added with admiration, “So basically, IU is paying tribute to Cha Eun Woo’s beauty.”

Cha Eun Woo's Military Service Date Announced:

Alongside the buzz surrounding the music video, Cha Eun Woo made headlines with personal news. His agency, Fantagio, confirmed that he has been accepted into South Korea’s Army Military Band and will begin his mandatory military service on July 28, 2025.

Fans expressed a mix of pride and sadness, offering words of support and encouragement for his upcoming enlistment.

