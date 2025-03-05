SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo steal spotlight in monochrome fashion at Dior’s fall 2025 Paris fashion show

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo stole the spotlight at Dior’s Fall 2025 fashion show in Paris on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, showcasing their impeccable fashion sense and undeniable star power.

Mingyu exuded effortless sophistication in a jet-black blazer featuring asymmetrical lapels, layered over a fitted tank emblazoned with the brand’s logo. His look was straight from Dior’s Fall 2025 menswear collection, designed by Kim Jones. The 27-year-old rapper made his front-row debut at Dior’s Fall 2024 show last year.

Sharing glimpses of the event on social media, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu posted a carousel of images with the caption, “Once upon a time. It was a wonderful show, and thank you, Carats.” The first image captures him taking a sleek selfie, while the second shows him seated inside a car. The third clip is a short video of him warmly signing autographs for fans. The post has already amassed an impressive 972,743 likes and continues to climb.

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with admiration for his captivating presence, with many dubbing him the ultimate ‘IT Boy.’ A sharp-eyed fan noticed a small name card indicating Mingyu’s seat number—13. Fans were quick to point this out, with one commenting, “The fit slays. The way your seat number is 13—either they knew what they were doing, or you’re simply destined for it.” Another added, “He knows he looks like a prince today.”

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo graced the event with her signature elegance. The singer shared snapshots from the fashion show, captioning them with black and white heart emojis.

Her Instagram Story post showcased her breath-taking look: a structured white corset top with zipper detailing, layered over a puff-sleeve shirt, paired with a tiered tulle miniskirt lined with floral lace. She completed the outfit with lace-up combat boots and a miniature Lady Dior black handbag adorned with white floral embroidery—perfectly tying together her effortlessly chic aesthetic.

Jisoo also shared several behind-the-scenes moments from the show, further delighting her fans. BLACKPINK's Jisoo became Dior’s global brand ambassador in March 2021. Before that, she was named a beauty ambassador for the brand in 2019.

Both Mingyu and Jisoo exuded class and cool confidence at the event, with their black-and-white fashion choices capturing the attention they deserve at the Dior 2025 Paris fashion show.